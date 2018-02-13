LIVE! 2nd terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter, stone pelting begins

Write a comment

February 13, 2018

13:21 2nd terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter, stone pelting begins: Just in: The second terrorist holed up in an under-construction building at Karan Nagar in Srinagar has been killed. The encounter between militants and security forces, which began yesterday after the ultras tried to attack a CRPF camp, resumed this morning after an overnight lull. The encounter ended after nearly 30 hours today.



The other terrorist was gunned down a while ago. There are believed to be two militants, both killed, but combing operations are now underway to secure the area.



The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, a police official said.



Stone pelting has now been reported in the area.



12:58 What a woman wishes to wear is her prerogative: Sabyasachi on saree remarks: Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, today responded to the backlash over his comments on Indian women and the saree, saying the matter has snowballed into an unintended "gender issue."





The designer said his remarks at the Harvard India Conference, which were in response to a query on the difficulties that women face in draping a saree, were intended to be a reflection on the "celebration of our clothing history and heritage". Sabyasachi told PTI over an e-mail exchange from Boston: "What was intended to be a comment on celebration of our clothing history and heritage became a debate on feminism. This is not a gender issue. Since the question was about the saree, women were involved.





"I would take the same stand on men's national clothing too. I have not made any statement on a woman's choice on what she wishes to wear which is always her own prerogative."





Talking to the Indian students gathered in Cambridge on Saturday, the celebrity designer had said, "I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it."





"Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots," he had added. In one of his comments at the event, the couturier had then, in fact, credited Indian women for keeping the saree alive, but declared that the "dhoti is dead".





Referring to his remarks, the Kolkata-based Sabyasachi said he had only expressed his "personal point of view". The designer said he had often observed women confessing they do not know how to wear a saree "with a hint of pride".





"My observation came from the fact that I often meet those who say it with a hint of pride on how they don't know how to wear a sari and I find it very dismissive of our heritage. It's a personal point of view."





"You don't need to live your culture all the time but you can merely acknowledge it and celebrate it," said Sabyasachi, who was also in the news recently for designing the wedding dresses of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. -- PTI





Image: Anushka Sharma wore a Benarasi sari for her wedding handpicked by Sabyasachi.

12:44 Karan Nagar encounter: 1 terrorist killed : Security forces launched a final assault on terrorists hiding in a building in Karan Nagar area for the last 24 hours, killing an unidentified militant, police said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained, a police official said.





The operation is going on as security forces believe one more militant is hiding in the under-construction building. The encounter between militants and security forces, which began yesterday after the ultras tried to attack a CRPF camp, resumed this morning after an overnight lull.





The operation to flush out the militants is in its final stage and is expected to end soon, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, S P Pani said in Srinagar. "We have been successful in localising them,' Pani told reporters near the encounter site. Asked about the number of militants, the IGP said, "We suspect they are two but that will only be confirmed once the operation is over." -- PTI





Image: Security personnel at Karan Nagar, the site of the encounter, yesterday. The encounter began at around 10 am yesterday. Pic: Umar Ganie

12:16 4 dead in Cochin Shipyard fire: Just in: Explosion at the Cochin Shipyard kills 4, police & fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited.

12:15 Huge blaze at London industrial estate: More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in London, reports the Independent. Crews were called to Long Drive, Northolt, northwest London at around 11.30pm on Monday and multiple units are alight.





London Fire Brigade said 15 engines were sent to the area.Station manager Ben King said: "This is a very visible fire."We would advise nearby residents to keep their windows closed as there is a lot of thick smoke in the area."We have a lot of fire engines on the scene so people should avoid the area where possible."





12:08 Snowfall continues at many places across Kashmir: Intermittent snowfall continued at many places across Kashmir, even as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the Valley and the Ladakh region.





Kashmir experienced the seasons's first major snowfall yesterday with the plains receiving snowfall between 5 inches to 22 inches, an official of the Meteorological office said. The higher reaches of the Valley and Jammu received heavy snowfall, he said.





The official said Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded 23 cm of snowfall in the last 24 hours, the official said. The city registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he said.





The official said Qazigund town in south Kashmir recorded 19 cm of snowfall, while Kokernag received 58 cm. The night temperature at Qazigund and Kokernag settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.





Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 11 cm of snow and the mercury there settled at a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, he said. Pahalgam, the south Kashmir resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, received 39 cm of snowfall in the last 24 hours, while the minimum there settled at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said Gulmarg -- the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir -- recorded 45 cm of snow and the mercury there settled at a low of minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was colder than Leh. Leh town in the Ladakh region of the state recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil town registered a low of minus 14 degrees Celsius.





Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. The MeT office has said the weather is likely to improve later today. -- PTI





Image: Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded 23 cm of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Pic: Umar Ganie.



11:59 When a legend and a superstar meet : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar at his home. Shah Rukh had last dropped by the legend's residence when he was discharged from the hospital last August following treatment for dehydration and urinary tract infection. Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Kumar took to the actor's official Twitter account, where he shared a photograph of Shah Rukh and the 95-year-old star. The picture was captioned, ".@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. - FF."





Dilip Kumar also received treatment for mild pneumonia in December 2017. Farooqui had earlier given a health update on Kumar, saying he was in the pink of health. "Saab is doing well. - FF ( FF signature means the tweet was posted by @faisalMouthshut on behalf of Dilip Kumar)," the tweet read. -- PTI

11:42 The Perfect Mausi: For all aunts, and then some, Rachel Dwyer's piece on how aunts don't really get their due in Hindi cinema. For all aunts, and then some, Rachel Dwyer's piece on how aunts don't really get their due in Hindi cinema. Do read.

11:36 Will Kashmir's new top cop quell terrorism?: At 41, Kashmir's new IGP SP Pani is the youngest officer ever to hold the post. He is a 2000-batch Indian Police Service officer. A police official told PTI that Pani's name was given the go-ahead by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a Cabinet meeting last week. Pani has served in key positions, including deputy IG, south Kashmir range, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam and Kathua. He has also held position in the served in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency.





Image: Former north Kashmir IG Muneer Khan with new IG SP Pani (R).

11:27 Expect Karan Nagar encounter to end soon, says Kashmir top cop: Swayam Prakash Pani, IGP, Kashmir on the encounter underway in Srinagar's Karan Nagar: "We are suspecting the presence of two terrorists, the operation is in its final stage. We have been successful in doing a deliberate assault, we are expecting the operation to finish it very soon."





The encounter between terrorists holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and security forces resumed this morning after an overnight lull.





The exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces resumed at day break, a CRPF official said.





He said the security forces were preparing for a final assault on the terrorists when they opened firing. No new casualty has been reported today.





11:17 Sunjuwan attack: Body of another soldier recovered; toll rises to 6: The body of another soldier was today recovered from the encounter site inside the Sunjuwan Military camp in Jammu, taking the death toll in the terror attack to six. One civilian and three terrorists of the JeM were killed in the encounter.





The body of the Army jawan was recovered during the clearance operation at the camp last night, Jammu-based Army Public Relation Officer Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.





A group of heavily-armed men struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on February 10, killing six people including five soldiers.





Five Army personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and the father of one of the slain soldiers, were killed and 10 others, including two officers and six women and children, were injured in the incident.





10:15 Youth Congress leader 'hacked to death' by CPI(M) workers: A 29-year-old Youth Congress leader was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Mattanur in Kannur district, police said today. The incident occurred late last night when four assailants came in a car and hurled crude bombs and attacked S P Shuhaib and two other party members with machetes, they said. Shuhaib, the Mattanur block Youth Congress secretary, was at a roadside tea shop at Therur with Riaz and Naushad when the attack happened.





The critically-injured Shuhaib was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Co-Operative Hospital at Thalassery where he succumbed, police said adding that the injured persons were stable. Police suspect it could be related to the incidents of violence in the area last week. -- PTI

10:13 Civilian construction near Army camps a problem: Sitharaman: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the construction of civilian houses adjacent to Army camps "with permission" from authorities is a problem.





"Civil constructions are taking place near the boundary walls (of Army camps across the country) and it is getting difficult to remove these constructions because these are taking place with permission," she told reporters yesterday.





"I am studying the scenario in the entire country and will definitely come out with a solution." Sitharaman was in Jammu yesterday to visit the people injured in Saturday's attack on an Army camp in Sunjuwan by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists based across the border.





Six people, including five soldiers, were killed in the attack. Three militants were also killed in Army retaliation. The defence minister's visit to Jammu came as an ecounter ensued between security forces and terrorists near a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area.





A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in the exchange of fire yesterday. The CRPF has claimed it thwarted the attempt by the terrorists to attack its camp there.





Sitharaman blamed Pakistan for the terrorist attack on Sunjuwan camp and said Islamabad will pay the price for the "misadventure". She said even though the evidence of Pakistan's role in the attack may be shared, India reserved the "right to respond adequately at the time our choosing".





Asked about her stand on Jammu and Kashmir government's amnesty for stone-pelters, she said, "I think first-time offenders were given amnesty and I am aware of that".





On filing of an FIR against an Army major over the killing of three civilians in Shopian last month, she said the case is "sub-judice" and today the Supreme Court in response to the father of the officer has given a stay of 15 days on the FIR.





09:56 Congress calls for international pressure on Pakistan : The Congress party on Tuesday welcomed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's warning to Pakistan for the attack at an Indian Army base in Jammu region and reiterated that India should put pressure on Islamabad through the international community.





Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit while talking to ANI said that providing proof to Pakistan would not be of much help as they will never accept it.





"We have given a lot of proof to Pakistan, but that never proved beneficial for us. The only thing that we can do is to raise the matter on an international platform," Dikshit said.





Echoing similar sentiments, Congress party general secretary and in-charge of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot also raised concerns on the issue.





"The activities of Pakistan at the border have increased considerably. It was promised by the ruling party to give a befitting reply to the neighbouring country for their acts and it is important to do so. We have so many soldiers and it is a matter of concern," he said.





Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman said Pakistan will pay for the attack at an Indian Army base in Jammu region which claimed six lives.





Addressing a press briefing regarding the Sunjuwan base attack and combing operation conducted by the Indian Army, the Defence Minister repeatedly said: "Pakistan will have to pay for the misadventure."





09:52 Jammu & Kashmir: Body of one army jawan recovered from the Sunjuwan army camp which was attacked by terrorists on Saturday. A total of six army personnel and one civilian were killed in attack on the Army Camp.

09:43 South African President Zuma given 48 hours to quit: South African President Jacob Zuma has been given 48 hours to resign by African National Congress leaders. The decision to ask Zuma to step down or face being stripped off his office was taken at a specially convened emergency meeting, late on Monday evening, according to The Guardian.





A meeting of the ANC's national executive committee was called after it became clear that nearly five days of talks between Zuma and the deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over the leadership of ANC in December, had failed.





Zuma, who had led the ANC since 2007 and has been South Africa's president since 2009, has come under increasing pressure to resign.





His tumultuous nine years in power have been marred by economic decline and multiple charges of corruption.





09:35 Karan Nagar encounter: Security forces prepare for final assault : The encounter between terrorists holed up in a building in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and security forces resumed this morning after an overnight lull.





The exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces resumed at day break, a CRPF official said.





He said the security forces were preparing for a final assault on the terrorists when they opened firing. No new casualty has been reported today.





A CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman was injured in the exchange of fire yesterday. The CRPF has claimed that it thwarted the attempt by the terrorists to attack its camp in Karan Nagar area. The incident came days after Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked another Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers. Three militants were also killed in retaliation by the Army. -- PTI





Image: Security forces at Karan Nagar yesterday. The encounter is on for over 20 hours now. Pic: Umar Ganie

09:04 Knew from very beginning that mahagathbandhan will not last: Nitish : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that he knew "from the very beginning" that his alliance with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal "would not last for more than a year-and-a-half", but he did his best to carry on in the grand alliance, which ultimately disintegrated last year. The grand alliance ministry, headed by Kumar, collapsed in July last year after the chief minister resigned over graft charge against his then deputy, Tejashwi Yadav. Subsequently, Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form another coalition government in Bihar. "The very day the mahagathbandhan government was installed, I had said to those close to me that this was not going to last for more than a year-and-a-half. I knew it from the very beginning. I still managed to carry on for 20 months," the Janata Dal-United chief told reporters in Patna on the sidelines of his weekly Lok Samvad (public interaction) programme. He said this while reacting to the allegations of "betrayal of mandate", levelled against him by the RJD and the Congress -- the two other constituents of the erstwhile mahagathbandhan. The grand alliance was formed shortly after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when Kumar and Prasad decided to bury the hatchet. Both the JD-U and the RJD had suffered a severe drubbing in the Parliamentary election, which saw the BJP putting up its best ever electoral performance, riding on a strong wave in favour of Narendra Modi. However, Kumar's statement drew flak from former JD-U president Sharad Yadav, who had raised a banner of revolt when the Bihar chief minister joined hands with the BJP. "If he (Kumar) knew that the alliance was not going to last, why did he agree for such a tie-up in the first place. It is an illogical thing to say. He is suffering from pangs of guilt for his volte face and trying to justify his actions by such utterances," Yadav told a TV news channel in Delhi. Yadav was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha a couple of months ago, following an application by the JD-U, which had held that the former party president's presence at rallies and meetings organised by the RJD-Congress combine were tantamount to his having "voluntary renounced" the membership of the party. Reacting to Kumar's statement, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, saying, "This is what I have been saying since the beginning that Tejashwi was just an excuse. Paltu chacha (turncoat uncle) had vicious plans beforehand." "The respected 67-year-old should be ashamed that he made a 28-year-old an excuse for his shenanigans. Uncle, you could have parted ways like a man," Yadav, who is the younger son of Lalu Prasad, said. -- PTI

08:48 11 CMs facing criminal cases; Chandrababu Naidu richest CM: Report: In India, around 35 per cent chief ministers have criminal cases against them and 81 per cent of the total are crorepatis, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms report released on Monday. The Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation. These were the latest affidavits filed by them prior to contesting the elections. "Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves," the ADR report noted. Further, 26 per cent CMs have declared serious criminal cases, including related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, criminal intimidation, among others. Interestingly, as many as 25 CMs, or 81 per cent, are crorepatis, with two of them having assets to the tune of over Rs 100 crore. The average assets of CMs are worth Rs 16.18 crore. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh's Chandra Babu Naidu has emerged as the wealthiest chief minister with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore, followed by Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over Rs 129 crore) and Amarinder Singh of Punjab (over Rs 48 crore). The CM with the lowest declared asset is Tripura's Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 27 lakh, followed by West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 30 lakh) and Jammu and Kashmir's Mehbooba Mufti (Rs 56 lakh). In terms of educational qualification, 10 per cent of 31 chief ministers are 12th pass, 39 per cent graduate, 32 per cent graduate professional, 16 per cent post graduate and 3 per cent doctorate. -- PTI

08:41 Uninterrupted dialogue will resolve issues between India and Pak: Aiyar : Suspended Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has called for an "uninterrupted and uninterruptible" dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve issues. Aiyar, 76, suspended by the Congress from the party for his "neech" (lowly) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat assembly polls, was in Lahore to attend 'Karachi Literature Festival'. During a session, he hailed Islamabad for seeking to resolve issues with India through dialogue, saying New Delhi does not have this policy, Geo News TV reported. "There is only one way of resolving India-Pakistan issues and that is by an uninterrupted and uninterruptible dialogue," Aiyar said. The Indian politician said that he is "proud" of Pakistan for having this policy, however, regretted its non-reciprocation by New Delhi, the Pakistani media report said. "And I am very proud and half very sad that this sentence of these three words has been accepted as Pakistan policy, but has not been accepted as Indian policy," Aiyar was quoted as saying by the media report. His words followed an applause from the audience. Aiyar further said that Kashmir and terrorism are the two main issues that need to be dealt with. He also said that both India and Pakistan should adopt a framework formulated by former president Pervez Musharraf's government, the report added. -- PTI