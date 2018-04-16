LIVE! Trials in Kathua rape-murder case to begin today

08:28 K'taka polls: Cong releases first list of candidates:
The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari and state party chief G Parameshwara from Korategere.
The party has not applied the "one-family, one-ticket" formula for the Karnataka polls as it granted tickets to the chief minister and his son, the home minister and his daughter, and the law minister and his son.
The Congress had followed this rule in the Punjab polls held last year.
The announcement that Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, ended speculation that he might be in the fray from a second constituency, Badami, in north Karnataka's Bagalkote district.
In the dissolved assembly, Siddaramaiah was representing Varuna in Mysuru. It has now been allotted to his son Yatindra.
Siddaramaiah had made his debut in the assembly in 1983 from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal ticket from where he had won five times and tasted defeat twice.
Sources said that while the party has dropped 12 sitting MLAs, all the ministers were given a ticket.
The first list includes at least 15 women candidates and the names of the seven former Janata Dal-Secular and two ex-Bharatiya Janata Party legislators who joined the party earlier this year.
Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy will contest the polls from BTM Layout and his daughter Soumya R from the Jayanagara Assembly constituency (Bengaluru).
Law minister T B Jayachandra's son Santosh Jayachandra was given a ticket from the Chikanayakanhalli Assembly seat (Tumkur).
Senior Congress leader's son Priyank Kharge was given a ticket and he will contest the polls from the Chitapur (Reserved) seat in Gulbarga district. -- PTI
08:18 Trials in Kathua rape-murder case to begin today:
The trials in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case begin today
against eight accused who allegedly held an 8-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
The accused include a juvenile.
The chief judicial magistrate of Kathua will be committing one of the chargesheets, in which seven people have been named, to the sessions court for trial as mandated under the law. The chief judicial magistrate will, however, hold the trial for the juvenile as it is the designated court under the juvenile act, according to officials.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case, a move being seen as made to ensure "neutrality" in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case.
The trial is expected to go smoothly after the Jammu Bar association as well as the Kathua Bar received a rap on the kuckles by the Supreme Court on April 13 as the apex court took a strong note of some lawyers obstructing the judicial process in the case.
The Supreme Court initiated a case on its own record saying such impediment "affects the dispensation of justice and would amount to obstruction of access to justice".
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was also critical of the Jammu High Court Bar Association, which had passed a resolution not to attend the courts saying "it is the duty of the bar association as a collective body and they cannot obstruct the process of law".
According to the chargesheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the Bakerwal girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area. -- PTI