LIVE! Trials in Kathua rape-murder case to begin today

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 218 candidates for the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari and state party chief G Parameshwara from Korategere.

The party has not applied the "one-family, one-ticket" formula for the Karnataka polls as it granted tickets to the chief minister and his son, the home minister and his daughter, and the law minister and his son.

The Congress had followed this rule in the Punjab polls held last year.

The announcement that Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, ended speculation that he might be in the fray from a second constituency, Badami, in north Karnataka's Bagalkote district.

In the dissolved assembly, Siddaramaiah was representing Varuna in Mysuru. It has now been allotted to his son Yatindra.

Siddaramaiah had made his debut in the assembly in 1983 from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal ticket from where he had won five times and tasted defeat twice.

Sources said that while the party has dropped 12 sitting MLAs, all the ministers were given a ticket.

The first list includes at least 15 women candidates and the names of the seven former Janata Dal-Secular and two ex-Bharatiya Janata Party legislators who joined the party earlier this year.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy will contest the polls from BTM Layout and his daughter Soumya R from the Jayanagara Assembly constituency (Bengaluru).

Law minister T B Jayachandra's son Santosh Jayachandra was given a ticket from the Chikanayakanhalli Assembly seat (Tumkur).

Senior Congress leader's son Priyank Kharge was given a ticket and he will contest the polls from the Chitapur (Reserved) seat in Gulbarga district. -- PTI