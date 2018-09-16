LIVE! I'm a minister, not affected by fuel prices: Athawale





Referring to the allowances he gets, Athawale, who was in Jaipur said, "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post."





Acknowledging that people are suffering due to the hike in fuel prices, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment further said, "It's understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it's the duty of the government to reduce them."





Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, assured that the Centre is working on the matter.





"The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue," he said.





The central government has been facing flak from various quarters over a continuous hike in fuel prices. -- ANI

