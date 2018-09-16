LIVE! I'm a minister, not affected by fuel prices: Athawale

09:34 I'm a minister, not affected by fuel prices: Athawale:
When asked if the hike in the fuel prices affected him, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale confessed that he is unfazed by the hike, as he is a minister.
Referring to the allowances he gets, Athawale, who was in Jaipur said, "I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post."
Acknowledging that people are suffering due to the hike in fuel prices, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment further said, "It's understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it's the duty of the government to reduce them."
Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, assured that the Centre is working on the matter.
"The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue," he said.
The central government has been facing flak from various quarters over a continuous hike in fuel prices. -- ANI
08:59 Massive fire at Kolkata's Bagree Market, no casualty so far:
A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building early on Sunday in the central part of Kolkata's congested Bagree Market on Canning street, a senior official of the fire department said.
No casualty has been reported so far, he said. 35 tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire.
"As the area is very congested, we are finding it difficult to work. We are using hydraulic ladder and gas cutters to cut through the grills of the gates and small windows to enter the building," the senior official said.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread to other floors, he said.
"Even after five hours, we are finding it difficult to contain the fire," he added.
Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the area due to the fire. -- PTI