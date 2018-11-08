LIVE! 2 years after DeMo: 'Scars from 2016 getting more visible'

Write a comment

November 08, 2018

12:13 Digvijaya miffed over Sanjay Singh Masani joining Congress: Just when the Congress party appeared to get things under control in Madhya Pradesh, a new set of issues have cropped up. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is unhappy he was against Sanjay Singh Masani (brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) joining the Congress, but nobody seemed to bother about his argument.

Singh's point was that the move would damage the party's image because Congress leaders have, in the past, accused Masani of corruption. Digvijaya also alleged that Masani had no political stature his only achievement was he was the brother of the CM's wife (Sadhna Singh). The backstory is that Masani had sought a ticket from the Waraseoni (Balaghat) seat but Chouhan had turned down the request the reason why Masani quit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

11:51 2 years after DeMo: 'Scars from 2016 getting more visible': On the second anniversary of demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said the scars and wounds from 2016 are only getting more visible with time, adding that the consequences of the note ban are still unraveling. The Congress is holding nationwide protests Thursday, and has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ruining and wrecking the economy.

Singh said, I urge the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies Today is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policymaking should be handled with thought and care.

He explained that as small and medium businesses are yet to recover, it has had a direct impact on employment for youth, financial markets and infrastructure lenders and non-bank financial services firms.

The Congress party criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's move by calling it a 'black day' for Indian democracy and economy.

"The cost and destruction by demonetisation was endured by every citizen of this country other than few crony capitalist friends of Prime Minister Modi. Demonetisation was a black day for our democracy and our economy," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Congress party.

Resonating similar sentiments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree."

11:16 Air India flights delayed in Mumbai after strike: Several flights from Mumbai were delayed this morning because of a strike by a group of Air India's contractual workers. The national airline said it had called staff from home to help with the held-up check-in process.

The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited are on a strike since last night, reported.

"Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption," an Air India spokesperson said.

10:44 WH suspends press credentials of CNN reporter after spar with Trump: In an unprecedented move, the White House has suspended the press credentials of a CNN journalist terming his behaviour as "disgusting and outrageous", hours after he engaged in a heated argument with President Donald Trump during a press conference.



Defending itsjnk09 chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, the CNN said the decision is "a threat to democracy".



The White House's move followed a heated exchange between Trump and Acosta who refused the President's orders to sit down and clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about his views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.



A visibly angry Trump said "that's enough!" and a White House intern unsuccessfully tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist.



Describing Acosta's behaviour as "disgusting and outrageous", the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, in a statement on Wednesday said, "As a result of today's incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice."



Sanders said Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable," she said.



"It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter's colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question," she said.



Sanders said Trump has given the press more access than any President in history.



"Contrary to CNN's assertions, there is no greater demonstration of the President's support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not being supportive of a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of an hour and a half including several from the reporter in question," she said.



Meanwhile, the CNN said the revocation of Acosta's pass "was done in retaliation for his challenging questions at today's press conference...This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better".



Acosta was stopped by the Secret Service from entering the White House at about 7 pm.



10:20 Asia Bibi released from jail, to be shifted to the Netherlands: Report: A Christian woman who was convicted of blasphemy and acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court last week, has been released from a jail in Multan and taken to Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi, from where she would be shifted to the Netherlands, local media reported.



However, a Punjab government spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.



A Lahore-based TV news channel reported that Asia Bibi was released from New Jail for Women in Multan (around 350km from Lahore) late on Wednesday night and taken to Noor Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi, from where a chartered plane would take her to the Netherlands.



Asia Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but has spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.



Earlier, Italy had said that it was working to help Asia Bibi leave Pakistan, amid warning from the woman's husband that her life was in danger. Her husband, Ashiq Masih, had also urged US President Donald Trump, and the UK and Canada premiers to help her leave Pakistan.



Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan spokesperson Hafiz Shahbaz Attari, in a statement, said, "The Imran Khan government has released Asia Bibi as the Netherlands Ambassador in Islamabad reached Multan jail along with government officials to ensure her release. She is being transported to the Netherlands."



He said the party workers who are gathering in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been asked to stop the government from allowing Asia Bibi from leaving the country.



The Pakistan Supreme Court's landmark verdict acquitting Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges had sparked countrywide protests and death threats from hardline groups. Protestors led by Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan and other groups had blocked major highways and roads in different parts of the country.



However, the TLP later called off its agitation following an agreement with the government that assured initiation of a legal process to place the woman on the exit control list that will prevent her from flying abroad.



09:38 Trump sacks US Attorney General Jeff Sessions: United States President Donald Trump sacked US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday after berating him publicly for several months for his decision to recuse himself from oversight of an inquiry to probe Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.



An acting attorney general and Republican loyalist Matthew G Whitaker was appointed as Sessions's temporary replacement.



Observers opine that Trump's move will have potential implication on special counsel Robert Mueller's probe as Whitaker has been overtly critical of the Mueller's team to investigate beyond allegations Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in 2016 and other ties between the President, his family and aides, and Kremlin-- an investigation the White House calls a "witch hunt".



For the past several months, Trump has been expressing his displeasure at Sessions's functioning in public meetings and social media platform.



In a tweet on Wednesday Trump said, "We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well (sic)."



"We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date," he tweeted.



Trump's tweet came less than an hour after his marathon press conference at the White House where he told reporters that he will making announcements about changes in his Cabinet and senior White House and Administrative positions in a week.



In a one-page resignation to Trump, Sessions made it clear that the resignation came "at your request". "Since the day I was honoured to be sworn in as attorney general of the United States, I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country," Sessions wrote. -- PTI

09:23 Delhi plunges into thick smog as many skirt SC firecracker guidelines: A thick haze engulfed the national capital on Thursday morning with the air quality deteriorating to the "dangerous" category as Delhiites ignored firecrackers guidelines set by the Supreme Court, the authorities said. According to NDTV, the morning after Diwali, Anand Vihar was among the areas in Delhi where the air quality index was recorded at an alarming 999. The AQI around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium touched 999 (the maximum level for the monitors) while the United States Embassy in Chanakyapuri scored 459, all under the "hazardous" category.



The overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 302 at 11 pm, which fell in the very poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.



The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold and said in case of any violation, the station house officer of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court.