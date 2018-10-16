LIVE! J&K civic polls: Voting in final phase begins

09:06 J&K civic polls: Voting in final phase begins:
The fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls in 36 wards in central Kashmir's Srinagar and Ganderbal districts has begun.
Polling began at 6 am and is slated to end at 4 pm.
In the final phase, the electorate will seal the fate of 150 candidates in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.
As many as 260 candidates will be contesting for 132 wards.
In the wake of the polls, security has been beefed up at polling stations, while checkpoints have been set up in Srinagar and Ganderbal, where vehicles and commuters are being searched thoroughly to ensure seamless completion of polls.
Among the three polling phases, maximum voter turnout was recorded in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir (56.7 per cent), while least voter turnout was registered during the third phase (16.4 per cent).
The fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party as Jammu and Kashmir's two major parties -- National Conference and the People's Democratic Alliance -- have boycotted the elections over lack of clarity in the Centre's stand on Articles 35A.
Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs.
Counting of votes cast during all four phases will be done on October 20. -- ANI
08:26 Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, dies:
Noted technologist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen passed away on Monday.
The 65-year-old, who also founded Vulcan Inc, died due to complications arising out of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a statement from the company noted.
Soon after the death of the philanthropist, Allen's sister Jody released a statement on behalf of the family, hailing the technologist as a 'remarkable individual on every level'.
'While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.
'Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern.
'For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us -- and so many others -- we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day,' the statement read.
In another statement, Vulcan Inc and the Paul G Allen network hailed Allen's 'remarkable intellect and passion' to solve some of the world's most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact.
'Today we mourn our boss, mentor and friend whose 65 years were too short - and acknowledge the honor it has been to work alongside someone whose life transformed the world,' it added.
Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella also mourned the loss of Allen and extended condolences to the latter's family.
'Paul Allen's contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable.
'As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world.
'I have learned so much from him -- his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft.
'Our hearts are with Paul's family and loved ones. Rest in peace,' a statement from Nadella read.
Allen co-founded Microsoft alongside Bill Gates in 1975.
Before his death, he was estimated to be the 46th-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $20.2 billion, including 100 million shares of Microsoft.
The American business magnate also owned two professional sports teams: the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League and the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association, and was part-owner of the Seattle Sounders FC, which joined Major League Soccer in 2009. -- ANI
IMAGE: Brendan McDermid/Reuters
00:12 Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over move to rename Allahabad as 'Prayagraj':
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government's proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by "renaming".
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Allahabad on Saturday had announced that there was a proposal to rename the city as Prayagraj ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.
In a Twitter post Monday, Yadav said today's rulers were trying to show that they are working by just changing the name of Allahabad.
"... They have even re-named Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh. This is toying with tradition and belief," the former UP CM tweeted.
However, reacting to Yadav, Energy Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma claimed that the belief of people were hurt when the city was named Allahabad.
"Some persons are objecting to renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj. The objections are baseless. It is the right of the government to rename any city. If needed, we will rename more cities and roads. The mistakes done earlier will be rectified," he said.
UP Governor Ram Naik had already supported the demands of the saints and the people of the Sangam city, he had said.
"The government will soon send a proposal to the Centre to change the name of the city," the CM had said. -- PTI
Photograph: PTI Photo