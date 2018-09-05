LIVE! No hatred in Mansarovar, says Rahul

Write a comment

September 05, 2018

11:15 Now, a farmers' march in Delhi : In Delhi, the Delhi the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh has begun its rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Kisan Sabha and the All India Agriculture Workers Union. They are demanding debt waivers for farmers among others. In Delhi, the Delhi the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh has begun its rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Kisan Sabha and the All India Agriculture Workers Union. They are demanding debt waivers for farmers among others.

10:57 Azhagiris silent march begins in Chennai: The silent march called by M Karunanidhi's son M K Azhagiri, to protest against his brother M K Stalin's elevation as DMK president, and to assert his own clout, is wending its way through Chennai's Triplicane area towards the Kalaignar Samadhi on Marina Beach, reports A Ganesh Nadar.

The posters on display have photos of Karunanidhi, Azhagiri and his son Dayanidhi, showing that both brothers may differ on many things but certainly not on inducting their progeny into their politics.

The narrow roads of Triplicane are jam-packed with Azharigi supporters. And while the number may not reach the 5 lakh that Stalin's estranged brother boasted of, it certainly must send creases of worry across the DMK chief's brow, says Ganesh. The silent march called by M Karunanidhi's son M K Azhagiri, to protest against his brother M K Stalin's elevation as DMK president, and to assert his own clout, is wending its way through Chennai's Triplicane area towards the Kalaignar Samadhi on Marina Beach, reports

10:55 'There could be a few trapped beneath collapsed bridge': The overnight search and rescue operations at the Majerhat bridge collapse site in the south Kolkata continued Wednesday morning to find those possibly trapped in the debris, officials said.





A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed Tuesday evening, killing one person, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles.





Amid rains, the rescuers tried drilling the concrete slabs, used sophisticated cameras and engaged sniffer dogs to ensure anybody trapped under the rubble could be reached and rescued.





Additional lighting arrangements were made to aid the rescue works at night, the officials said.





"There could be a few trapped underneath the collapsed bridge. We are trying to find them out. We are using cutters and drill machines to cut through the concrete slabs of the bridge. Till now, we are unable to locate anybody. We are trying our best," an official of the rescue team said this morning. The area near the site had been dug up for a metro railway project and construction material are strewn all over the place. Labourers working on the metro project claimed that two of their co-workers, who were probably inside a temporary shelter underneath the bridge, were missing.





The Kolkata Disaster Management Department, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state fire department conducted the search operations throughout the night, the officials said.





The police had said Tuesday evening that 27-year-old Soumendu Bag had died in the collapse while 21 others, including three women, were injured. The injured are receiving treatment at the hospitals in the city. A mini bus, four cars and a few motorcycles that were damaged in the bridge collapse were removed using cranes, the official said. -- PTI

10:43 No hatred in Mansarovar, says Rahul : Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is at Kailash Mansarovar, tweeted this picture of the place, writing, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India."





Rahul left Delhi on August 31 to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as per his wish expressed in April after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for campaigning in assembly polls.





The pilgrimage, aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, will take about 12 days, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. He did not disclose the route map due to security reasons.





Gandhi took to Twitter to put out a Sanskrit 'shloka' from the Upanishads and tweeted a picture of Mount Kailash along with it."





Shiv bhakt Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, where he will take the 'parikrama' of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva, and of Mansarovar lake. The yatra will take around 12 to 15 days, but the exact route cannot be disclosed due to security reasons," Surjewala said.





The BJP was quick to react alleging the Congress chief wanted Chinese ambassador to give him a ceremonial send-off and accused him of holding brief for China everywhere like a "Chinese spokesperson".





Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to know from the Congress as to which politicians and officials Gandhi will meet during his visit to China, "his favourite country".





Patra did not comment on Gandhi's pilgrimage, saying it is a personal visit. 'Kailash Mansarovar' region falls in China.

10:33 Does Modi want to hijack higher education?: The ministry of human resources recently came up with a draft of the Higher Education Commission of India Act 2018 to replace the University Grants Commission Act. But many educationists like Professor M Ananthakrishnan, former vice-chancellor, Anna University, and former chairman, IIT-Kanpur, are strongly against the new Act.





"Higher education in India will be controlled by a single agency at the Centre. After Independence, it was believed that higher education will flourish as an intellectual enterprise in the country, independent of bureaucracy and other controls. All that will be gone now," Professor Ananthakrishnan tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.



10:30 Pak knew US would cut aid: Pompeo : US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended the Trump administration's decision to cut USD 300 million aid to Pakistan, saying Islamabad did not make satisfactory progress in combating terrorism.





Pompeo is arriving in Islamabad along with General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, days after the Trump administration cancelled USD 300 million in military aid to Pakistan as it was not doing enough against terrorist groups inside its borders, the latest controversy to hit Islamabad's troubled relationship with Washington.





Pompeo's talks will be the Trump administration's first high-level dialogue with Pakistan since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the July 25 elections.





Talking to reporters travelling with him hours before landing in Pakistan, the Secretary of State said: "The rationale for them (Pakistan) not getting the money is very clear. It's that we haven't seen the progress that we need to see from them". The top American diplomat, during his meeting with Khan, army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, would convey the same message of acting tough on terrorist organisations in Pakistan.





"The very reason for this trip is to try and articulate what our expectation is, the things that they can do, the things that they expect us to do, and see if we can't find a path forward together," Pompeo said amid reports that the Pentagon has sought a Congressional approval to reprogramme USD 300 million meant for financial assistance to Pakistan because of the lack of progress in fight against terrorism.





However, Pompeo said that this was not news for Pakistan. "Look, this wasn't news to the Pakistanis. It made a lot of headlines over the last few days because of the formality... but they were told this past summer that they weren't likely to get that money," he said. Ahead of the meeting with Khan, Pompeo hoped that they can turn the page and begin to make progress. -- PTI

10:22 9-year-old gang-raped, eyes gouged out, in Kashmir : A nine-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by her stepbrother and his friends, who were instigated by her stepmother, in Kashmir's Baramulla, reports NDTV.





The horrific details emerging from the probe say the child's eyes were gouged out and her body was burnt with acid before being dumped in a forest near her home in Uri.



The girl's stepmother, 14-year-old stepbrother and three others have been arrested. The police call it an open-and-shut case.



The decomposed body of the girl was found in the forest on Sunday last.



"We started investigation immediately," said Mir Imtiyaz Hussain, a senior police officer at Baramulla. A special team formed to investigate the murder uncovered a horrifying story of jealousy and revenge within a family.



"It was found that the stepmother had been nursing a grudge against the non-local wife of her husband, and her children," said Hussain.



During interrogation, the girl's stepmother allegedly said her husband would spend more time with his second wife and the nine-year-old was closest to him among all his children.



The police said tension had been rising in the family.



"The woman conspired to kill her stepdaughter. She took her to the nearby jungle where she asked her 14-year-old son to rape the girl," the police officer said. "The girl was gang-raped at the instance of her stepmother and in her presence," Hussain said.



10:05 Ghats along Ganga in Kanpur submerged : Kanpur: Several Ganga ghats and adjoining areas have been submerged in water as water level rises following heavy rainfall. Over 35 villages have been affected. Flood Relief Officer, says, "Water level is rising in the Ganga. It is upstream 114.61cm and downstream 114.01cm, still 50-60cm below danger mark." Kanpur: Several Ganga ghats and adjoining areas have been submerged in water as water level rises following heavy rainfall. Over 35 villages have been affected. Flood Relief Officer, says, "Water level is rising in the Ganga. It is upstream 114.61cm and downstream 114.01cm, still 50-60cm below danger mark."

10:03 Bridge too heavy, experts had warned: Kolkata's Majerhat bridge had become too heavy and needed to shed load, experts had warned almost two years ago, a senior Nabanna official told The Telegraph on Tuesday evening. The warning was issued in mid-2017 by a Delhi-based agency commissioned to examine the fitness of the structure during a safety audit that followed the collapse of the Vivekananda Road flyover in March 2016. Read Kolkata's Majerhat bridge had become too heavy and needed to shed load, experts had warned almost two years ago, a senior Nabanna official told The Telegraph on Tuesday evening. The warning was issued in mid-2017 by a Delhi-based agency commissioned to examine the fitness of the structure during a safety audit that followed the collapse of the Vivekananda Road flyover in March 2016. Read more

09:50 Alagiri's rally at Karunanidhi's memorial today: Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi's memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader and M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi's memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader and M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today.

09:49 Trump admin has neglected relationship with India: former US diplomat: US President Donald Trump has neglected the country's vital relationship with India unlike his predecessors George W Bush and Barack Obama, a former diplomat has alleged, ahead of the crucial 2+2 dialogue tomorrow in New Delhi.





The twice-delayed dialogue was earlier scheduled for July 6 in Washington, but was postponed by the US on June 27, citing "unavoidable reasons".





"The future is very bright for both countries, but the United States must fully prioritise and expertly execute on this relationship," former US ambassador to India Tim Roemer said in an op-ed in the Foreign Policy magazine on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are being hosted in Delhi by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the first ever 2+2 talks between the two nations.





"It is essential that it devote sufficient time and consistent effort towards anticipating problems and implementing an overall strategy that helps deepen this growing relationship and facilitate abiding trust moving forward," he said.





Roemer, who was a top US diplomat in the previous Obama administration, said it is a telling sign of how little the Trump administration has prioritised India that this critical relationship, where both sides stand to heavily benefit, is not moving steadily forward. -- PTI

09:42 'Guru-Shishya' tradition is India's gift to the world: Mamata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday that India has gifted the "Guru-Sishya" (teacher-student) tradition to the world. "Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world," Banerjee Tweeted. She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our govt felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers Day, she added. Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay respect to the teachers for their contributions to the society. -- PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday that India has gifted the "Guru-Sishya" (teacher-student) tradition to the world. "Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world," Banerjee Tweeted. She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our govt felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers Day, she added. Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay respect to the teachers for their contributions to the society. -- PTI

09:39 Gauri Lankesh Patrike relaunched with new name: On Gauri Lankesh's first death anniversary, friends and colleagues are piecing together a new edition of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly that she used to edit, with a new name that is said to reflect her ideology and carry forward her legacy.

The first and last edition of the weekly came out a fortnight after she was shot dead outside her house, and the title of it seemed as though the weekly was reminding her killers: "my voice will not be silenced".

The new tabloid will be called Nyaya Path (path of justice) and will be launched in the city during a day-long memorial organised for Gauri by her dear ones and those who follow her ideology. It will be published with no advertisements like it was during the time Gauri and her father ran the weekly.

The editions, with literary and cultural aspects in addition to the political aspect Gauri had focused on, will be put together by the trust formed under her name working out of a new office.



09:17 US President Trump says Nike's ad sends a 'terrible message': US President Donald Trump said Nikes decision to feature Colin Kaepernick as the face of its new Just Do It ad campaign sends a terrible message.

I think its a terrible message, Trump told conservative news site The Daily Caller.

Trump also added: In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldnt do, but I personally am on a different side of it.

Trumps comments come after Nike revealed NFL star Kaepernick in its new Just Do It campaign. Kaepernick, who became the symbol of protests after kneeling during the national anthem two years ago, tweeted an image from the campaign with the slogan, Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything, on Monday.

09:10 Arif Alvi elected as 13th Pakistan President: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan, the result data from the Election Commission of Pakistan confirmed.

Alvi secured the lion's share of votes from the 1,100 that were cast on Tuesday, with the founding member of the PTI garnering nearly twice as many votes as Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam - F chief, Fazal-ur-Rehman, who was supported by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, according to a press release from the ECP.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan was in the third spot.

In his victory speech, Alvi said, "I am grateful to God that the PTI-nominated candidate has been successful in the presidential race today. I am also thankful to Imran Khan for nominating me for such a big responsibility." He also stated he hoped that "fortunes of the poor" are turned around during his five-year term.

"From today I am not just a president that was nominated by the PTI but I am the president of the entire nation and all parties. Each party has an equal right on me," said Alvi.

-- ANI

08:20 India buying Russian missile system not primary focus of 2+2 talks: Pompeo: India buying a missile defence system from Russia and oil from Iran would be part of the 2+2 dialogue, but not the talks' primary focus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are headed to India for the talks tomorrow with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the inaugural 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

"They are (missile system purchase from Russia and oil from Iran) part of the conversation. They are part of the relationship.

"They will certainly come up, but I don't think they will be the primary focus of what it is we are trying to accomplish here," Pompeo said on Tuesday to a question from reporters who are travelling with him to Pakistan and then to India.

India is expected to convey to the US during the dialogue that it is going ahead with the Rs 40,000 crore deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 Triumf air defence missile system.

"There are half-a-dozen things on the agenda that we are really intent on making progress on. Those decisions are important, they are important to the relationship for sure, but I don't see us resolving those or have intention to resolve those during this set of meetings of the strategic dialogue," he said.

"They are really about things that are big and strategic and will go on for 20, 40, 50 years. Those are the kinds of topics that secretary Mattis and I are hoping to address not that those are not important, but they are not part of the structural relationship between the two countries," Pompeo said.

He regretted that the dialogue had to be postponed twice in the past. "I regret it was my fault the second time. I had to travel to Pyongyang. But secretary Mattis and I are both looking forward to this," he said.

-- PTI

07:44 PIL filed against Maharashtra Police's ADG for disclosing evidence in presser: In a move against Additional Director General of Maharashtra Police Param Bir Singh, a petition was filed in the Bombay high court on Tuesday seeking action against him under contempt of court for disobeying the order of the magistrate and disclosing evidence related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence in media.

According to the petition filed by social activist Sanjay Bhalerao, the police read out parts of letters, which were "crucial evidence" in the case, in a press conference before submitting it to the court in Pune.

Bhalerao is being represented in the Bombay HC by his lawyer Nitin Satpute.

The matter has been slated for a hearing on September 7 -- the same day when the court will hear the petition of the alleged victim of the Bhima Koregaon violence, Satish Gaikwad, who wants the case to be handed over to the National Investigative Agency. Gaikwad is also being represented in the HC by the same lawyer.

On Monday, the Bombay HC had come down heavily on the Maharashtra Police for holding a press conference and elaborating on the evidence against activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case.