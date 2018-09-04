LIVE! Judgment in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case today

Write a comment

September 04, 2018

09:02 Judgment in 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case today: A local court is likely to pronounce today its verdict in a case related to twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park here in 2007 that claimed 44 lives and left 68 injured. On August 27, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge T Srinivas Rao postponed the judgment in the case to September 4.

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Telangana Police had investigated the case and arrested five accused, all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives. The agency had filed four charge sheets against the five accused and also named two other absconding accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal. Those arrested -- Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum -- were produced before the court on August 27 through video conferencing from Cherlapalli Central Prison, where they are currently lodged. The trial against five accused in the case was shifted to a court hall located on the premises of Cherlapalli Central Prison from a court located in Nampally Court complex in June this year.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari. Tarik Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts. The near simultaneous blasts at the popular eatery Gokul Chat killed 32 people and left 47 injured, while 12 others died and 21 were injured at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres away from the state secretariat in the blasts.

-- PTI

08:43 Venkaiah Naidu to speak in US to commemorate Vivekananda's Chicago speech: In his first visit to the US as vice president, M Venkaiah Naidu will address people of Indian origin in Chicago at an event to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's speech at the Parliament of Religions in 1893.

The event will be held on the last day of the World Hindu Congress, which begins on September 7 and ends September 9.

"The vice president is coming to the programme organised to commemorate the 125th anniversary speech of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago in 1893," convener, WHC, Abhaya Asthana, said on Monday.

The WHC, held every four years, is expected to be attended by over 2,500 Hindus from more than 80 countries and is being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad America.

Unlike the WHC for which participants have to pre-register, the event to commemorate Vivekanada's speech is open to the public.

In his address, Naidu is likely to talk about the relevance of teachings of Vivekananda in the contemporary world and how his preaching could be useful in addressing major global and societal problems.

-- PTI

08:18 Rajan's policies, not note ban, slowed growth: NITI Aayog chief: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the economic slowdown in the immediate six quarters in the aftermath of demonetisation was because of the revised scheme for identifying banking non-performing assets, initiated by Raghuram Rajan when he was the governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Kumar accused former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of creating a false narrative that demonetisation led to the economic slowdown.

The Narendra Modi government has faced much flak from the Opposition after the RBIs annual report for 2016-17 revealed that 99.3 per cent of the demonetised currency came back to the banking system. In an interview to ANI, Kumar said: The declining trend for the last six quarters starting 2015-16, when the growth rate was as high was 9.2 per cent, was not a result of demonetisation.

The growth was declining because of the rising NPAs in the banking sector. Kumar said: When this (Narendra Modi) government came to office, that figure was about Rs 4 trillion. It rose to Rs 10.5 trillion by the middle of 2017, because under the previous RBI governor Mr Raghuram Rajan, they had instituted a new mechanism to identify stressed NPAs. This continuously began to rise, after which the banking sector stalled credit disbursal to the industry. In some cases like that of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) industry, credit actually shrank. It was a negative growth in some years.

-- Archis Mohan/Business Standard

07:52 Ticket aspirants must have 15,000 likes on Facebook: MP Congress: Active presence on the social media is one of the eligibility criteria for the aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on Congress tickets, a party functionary said Monday.

Madhya Pradesh is going to polls later this year along with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"It is essential for the candidates seeking nomination for the assembly polls to be active on the social media," state Congress' social media and IT president Abhay Tiwari said.

He said the party won't consider the inactive aspirants eligible for tickets.

Explaining the logic behind this pre-condition, Tiwari said voters are active on the social media and can be accessed effectively through internet.

"The social media activity of ticket seekers will be gauged from their presence on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups," he said.