LIVE! Amid tight security, Sabarimala reopens for special puja

08:54 1971 war hero MP Awati passes away:
Vice Admiral (retd) Manohar Pralhad Awati, a Vir Chakra awardee and a veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, died of old age Sunday at Vinchurni village in Maharashtra's Satara district, his family members said.
He was 91.
Awati had joined the Royal Indian Navy in 1945 after completing his education.
He was an expert in signal communication and commanded Indian naval ships such as "Ranjit", "Vendurthy", "Betwa", "Tir" and "Mysore".
Awati was awarded the Vir Chakra for his exemplary valour as the commanding officer of "INS Kamorta" during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Maritime history was his favourite subject and he was also the founder of the Maritime History Society.
Awati is survived by wife Sandhya, sons Kailas and Kedarnath.
His last rites were performed at his hometown.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described Awati as an icon in the naval history.
"Vice Admiral M P Awati (Retd) #PVSM, #VirChakra passed away; was the commanding officer of a naval unit of the Eastern Fleet,Dec'71. Captured three enemy ships carrying contraband goods. His actions led to destruction of an enemy submarine. An icon in naval history. My homage," she said in a tweet.
Navy Chief Sunil Lanba said Awati's demise marked the end of an era.
"Deeply regret to inform the sad demise of Vice Admiral MP Awati (Retd) early this morning, at his hometown Vinchurni, Phaltan, near Satara. He was 91. A giant of a man, one of our tallest heroes and greatest icons. It's truly the end of an era. May his soul RIP Adm S Lanba CNS," he said on the Navy's official Twitter handle. PTI
08:33 Amid tight security, Sabarimala reopens for special puja:
Amid a thick security cover, Sabarimala temple in Kerala reopened today for two days for a special puja, weeks after violent protests against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine.
Orders banning assembly of four or more people have been imposed in Sabarimala and nearby areas, police said.
Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed to ensure smooth 'darshan' and security of devotees, a move that came in for criticism from the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, the BJP and the Congress for such fortification.
If necessary, around 30 women police personnel in the rank of circle inspector and sub inspector and above the age of 50 would be deployed at 'Sannidhanam' (temple complex) for security, they said.
Pathnamthitta Superintendent of Police T Narayanan said that all arrangements have been made for devotees to have smooth 'darshan.'
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc, banning assembly of four or more people, is in force at Pamba, Nilackal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam for 72 hours from midnight Saturday.
This is the second time the hill temple would open for 'darshan' after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into it.
The temple had witnessed high drama last month following frenzied protests leading to around a dozen women in the age group of 10-50 being prevented from reaching it and police and the agitators fighting a pitched battle over the LDF government's decision to implement the court order.
The shrine opened at 5 pm for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja slated for the next day, marking the birthday of last king of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, and close at 10 pm on that day. -- PTI