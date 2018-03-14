LIVE! Prof Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76

Write a comment

March 14, 2018

10:40 Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweets: The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking

10:36 How has Hawking lived till 76 despite motor neuron disease?: An expert on Lou Gehrig's disease explains what we know about this debilitating condition and how Hawking has beaten the odds. This report was written in 2012, when Hawking was 70. An expert on Lou Gehrig's disease explains what we know about this debilitating condition and how Hawking has beaten the odds. This report was written in 2012, when Hawking was 70. Do read

10:32 TDP protests continue : In Delhi, it's business as usual, with our elected representatives protesting outside parliament. That's TDP MPs protesting in the Parliament premises over their demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

10:27 Hawking, the greatest physicist since Einstein, never won the Nobel: Professor Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.





Hawking's first major breakthrough came in 1970, when he and Roger Penrose applied the mathematics of black holes to the entire universe and showed that a singularity, a region of infinite curvature in spacetime, lay in our distant past: the point from which came the big bang.





Hawking's seminal contributions continued through the 1980s. The theory of cosmic inflation holds that the fledgling universe went through a period of terrific expansion. In 1982, Hawking was among the first to show how quantum fluctuations -- tiny variations in the distribution of matter -- might give rise through inflation to the spread of galaxies in the universe.





But it was A Brief History of Time that rocketed Hawking to stardom. Published for the first time in 1988, the title made the Guinness Book of Records after it stayed on the Sunday Times bestsellers list for an unprecedented 237 weeks. It sold 10 million copies and was translated into 40 different languages. Hawking won the Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize.





10:19 Bypolls: Early trends show BJP trailing in UP, leading in Bihar: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel is leading by 1,437 votes with 7,600 votes in Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, early trends of the bypoll results showed.



Bharatiya Janata Party's Kaushlendra Singh Patel had 6,163 votes after round 3 counting.



In Bihar's Araria Lok Sabha bypoll, the BJP was leading after first round of counting.



In Bihar assembly bypolls, after first round of counting, the BJP was leading in Kaimur and the Rashtriya Janata Dal was leading in Jehanabad. -- ANI

09:41 Prof Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76: JUST IN: Eminent British physicist Professor Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, says their family spokesperson.



'We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,' professor Hawkings children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.



'He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years,' they asid.



Prof Hawking was a theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author, and Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge.



He was known for his work on gravitational singularity theorems in the framework of general relativity and the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation.



His books A Brief History of Time, The Universe in a Nutshell and The Grand Design have been bestsellers. -- Agencies

09:30 Bihar assembly bypolls: After first round of counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Kaimur and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in Jehanabad. -- ANI



09:20 Phulpur bypoll update: Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Singh Patel leading by 1,399 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kaushlendra Singh Patel second. -- ANI



09:19 Sukma attack undertaken in retaliation to an encounter: CM: In the aftermath of the Naxal-led attack that killed nine Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Sukma on Tuesday, Chief Minister Raman Singh clarified that the improvised explosive device blast was carried out in retaliation to an encounter which took place last morning.



"The background of this blast in Sukma is that the COBRA battalion held a successful encounter in the morning in which several Naxals were injured and weapons were recovered. This has left them perplexed, as we are reaching closer to their headquarters. This attack was carried out in fury," Singh told reporters in Raipur.



The chief minister revealed that although IED detection with the present technology is difficult, the forces and state police are working together to abolish the naxal base in the region.



Echoing a similar stance, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, assured that the government is strongly monitoring the situation along with intelligence agencies and the forces.



On Tuesday, nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the CRPF were killed and two severely injured in the IED blast.



The CRPF jawans were conducting an operation in a forest in the district when the blast took place, ripping apart their Mine-Protected Vehicle.



09:14 Tillerson to step down by March end: Beleaguered Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired on Tuesday by United States President Donald Trump, said he would delegate his responsibilities to his deputy and would step down by end of this month.



Tillerson, who was travelling to Africa, had to return in midway citing 'the demands of work and the need to be in Washington for in-person meetings'.



For technical purposes, Tillerson said he would remain the Secretary of State till March 31 and till then he would delegate his responsibilities to the Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.



The 65-year-old former Exxon Mobil chief executive and the president had strained relations and the two had differences over a host of issues including the US policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran.



In his remarks at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Tillerson did not take the name of the president. He read out from a prepared statement and looked dejected at the turn of events.



Tillerson has been in this post for a little over a year. The period is seen which experienced substantial decline in the power of the State Department and its annual budget was cut in an unprecedented way.



Preparing to leave the State Department, Tillerson said he was committed to an orderly and smooth transition. He planned to leave Foggy Bottom at the end of the day, even though his commission as the Secretary of State expires March 31 midnight.



Tillerson said he would return to private life as a private citizen.



He said Trump called him hours after he tweeted about him being fired. He also spoke with the White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on a smooth and orderly transition.



"What is most important is to ensure an orderly and smooth transition during a time that the country continues to face significant policy and national security challenges," Tillerson said.



"Between now and then, I will address a few administrative matters related to my departure and work towards a smooth and orderly transition for Secretary of State-designate, Mike Pompeo," said the outgoing Secretary of State. -- PTI

08:51 IndiGo cancels 42 flights for today: Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day today with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes along with three of GoAir due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.



IndiGo has cancelled 42 flights for March 14. This includes flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among others, the airline announced on its website.



Number of flights cancelled by the other carrier GoAir for today was not immediately available.



Yesterday, IndiGo and GoAir had together cancelled over 65 flights due to the grounding of their 11 aircraft by the country's aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday, citing passengers safety concerns arising out of the mid-air shut down of the Pratt& Whitney-manufactured Neo engines of these airplanes.



The cancellation of services in a large number has put thousands of passengers at inconvenience as they had pre-booked these flights amid the concerns of exorbitant fares which are charged by the carriers for last-minute travel.



However, the two carriers had yesterday said they were taking measures to minimise inconvenience to the passengers whose flights have been cancelled by booking them on alternate flights as well giving them the option of cancelling or rescheduling their travel without any extra cost. -- PTI

08:30 Report says Trump seeking to slap steep tariff on Chinese imports: United States President Donald Trump is now seeking to impose steep tariff on import of a number of Chinese products in retaliation to the alleged theft of intellectual property by China, a media report said Tuesday.



Trump's instructions to his officials came at his Cabinet meeting last Thursday on March 8, the day he issued a proclamation to impose a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.



During the Cabinet meeting, US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer is reported to have presented a plan that would target a equivalent of $30 billion imports from China, Politico reported.



Given that US has a trade deficit of $500 billion per annum, Trump asked a plan for targeting $100 billion Chinese imports.



Senior officials familiar with the new plan, said that the administration is considering on more than 100 Chinese products ranging from electronics and telecommunications equipment to furniture and toys, Politico said adding that the new tariffs are expected to be rolled out beginning as soon as next week.



The White House declined to comment.



"We don't comment on internal meetings, but no final decisions have been made on content or timing," said a White House official.



In the last few days, China has warned US of retaliation. -- PTI

08:24 Four dead after consuming hooch in Ghaziabad: Four persons have died after consuming illicit liquor in Shankar Vihar colony in Ghaizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.



The victims, identified as Sandeep, Ashok, Avinash, Ravinder and Sriniwas, fell sick after consuming hooch last night, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.



Moments later, Sandeep, Ashok and Avinash fell unconscious and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, Singh said.



Ravinder and Sriniwas were also admitted at the hospital. Ravinder died this morning at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in Delhi while Sriniwas was still undergoing treatment, the officer said.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.



Taking cognisance of the incident, Adityanath has directed the police and district administration to carry out on the spot inspection and initiate stringent action against the guilty persons.



Directions have also been issued to provide adequate treatment to the affected persons, an UP government spokesperson said.



The SSP said Khoda SHO Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, police post in-charge Ram Samajh Rana and beat constables Rajbir Singh and Mohammad Asgar were suspended for dereliction of duty after the incident came to light.



Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari wrote to the State Excise Commissioner urging stringent action against errant staff of the department for not cracking down upon illicit liquor sale in the area. -- PTI

08:10 'Rehersal for 2019': UP bypoll result today: The counting of votes for Lok Sabha by-election for the two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur and Phulpur will begin today.



Tight security arrangements have been made for the counting of ballots in the area and the results are expected to the declared by afternoon.



47.45 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, while Phulpur witnessed a polling percentage of 37.39 percent in the election held on March 11.



The bypolls were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, on taking office.



Termed by Adityanath as a 'rehearsal' for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the bypolls witnessed a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.



For Gorakhpur, the key contenders were Upendra Shukla from the BJP, Praveen Nishad from the SP and Surhita Chatterjee Karim from the Congress.



Meanwhile, candidates in the fray for the Phulpur seat are Kaushalendra Singh Patel from the BJP, Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel from the SP and Manish Mishra from the Congress Party.



For these bypolls, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the SP have set aside their rivalry to join forces. -- ANI



IMAGE: CM Yogi Adityanath after casting his vote in Gorakhpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

