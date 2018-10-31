LIVE! PM unveils Sardar Patel statue

Write a comment

October 31, 2018

10:47 PM unveils Sardar Patel statue : Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the Statue Of Unity -- the tallest statue in the world dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. As the PM pushed a lever, an AV of the the genesis of the Patel statue began and ended with a flypast of the IAF's Surya Kiran aircraft showering flower petals on the statue.



Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of dignitaries offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birthday anniversary today.





Sardar Patel's 143rd birthday anniversary today is being observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas'.





BJP President Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel are at the inauguration of the Patel statue.





Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore it is located on the Sadhu Bet island, near Rajpipla on the Narmada river, 3.2 km downstream of the Narmada dam. Anticipating protests by locals who demand compensation for the land used for the enormous figure, thousands of police personnel ahead of the grand inaugural event.

10:18 Rahul remembers 'dadi' Indira Gandhi : On former PM Indira Gandh's death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweets: "Remembering Dadi today with a deep sense of happiness. She taught me so much and gave me unending love. She gave so much of herself to her people. I am very proud of her."





Image: Indira Gandhi with Rahul and Priyanka

10:07 MJ Akbar to record statement in defamation case against Ramani today : Former union minister MJ Akbar, who filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, will record his statement in a Delhi court today. Akbar had skipped appearing in court on October 18. If the court is satisfied with his statement, it may issue a notice to Ramani for appearing before it, reports NDTV.





Ramani, the first woman to name him in the #MeToo movement is one of the 20 women journalists, who have accused him of sexual harassment during his stint as an editor at The Telegraph and The Asian Age.





Akbar has accused Ramani of "intentionally putting forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his reputation.





The editor-turned-politician resigned as junior foreign minister on October 17. After resigning, in a statement, Akbar said, "Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me."





Ramani said she was ready to fight the defamation complaint and "truth and the absolute truth is my only defence". Women who have spoken against Akbar "have done so at great risk to personal and professional lives" Ramani had said.





The other women who posted their #MeToo stories against Akbar include, Prerna Singh Bindra, Ghazala Wahab, Shutapa Paul, Anju Bharti, Suparna Sharma, Shuma Raha, Malini Bhupta, Kanika Gahlout, Kadambari M Wade, Majlie de Puy Kamp and Ruth David. -- PTI

09:36 Trump faces widespread criticism for his decision to end birthright citizenship: US President Donald Trump's decision to bring an executive order to end the right to the US citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizens has invited widespread criticism, even from his own party. In his latest hardline immigration rhetoric ahead of the midterm congressional elections, Trump, in an interview with Axios, has said birthright citizenship "has to end" and that it would "with an executive order." "You cannot end the birthright citizenship with an executive order," said Congressman Paul Ryan, Speaker of the US House of Representatives. "We didn't like it when (former President) Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously as conservatives, we believe in the Constitution," Ryan told a local radio station in Lexington, Kentucky. Under the current laws, anyone born in the US irrespective of the nationality of parents, automatically becomes an American citizen.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment, one amendment. You don't have to do it. Number one. Number two, you can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they are saying, I can do it just with an executive order," Trump told Axios in an interview.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, said it would require a constitutional amendment to make necessary changes on who all can acquire citizenship.

"I am not a lawyer, but it seems to me it would take a constitutional amendment to change that as opposed to an executive order," Grassley told a local news channel in Iowa. Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump for his move.

"President Trump's new claim he can unilaterally end the Constitution's guarantee of citizenship shows Republicans' spiraling desperation to distract from their assault on Medicare, Medicaid and people with pre-existing conditions," she said. "The President does not have the power to erase parts of the Constitution, but he and the GOP Congress have spent two years trying to erase protections for people with pre-existing conditions," Pelosi said. -- PTI

09:05 Urjit Patel may resign as Jaitley's remarks widen RBI-govt rift: Report: Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel may consider stepping down from the post following Finance Minister Arun Jaitleys scathing criticism of the central banks lending spree, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

"RBI governor may even consider resigning. All options on the table," the report quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying. It quoted another source as saying that there is "irreversible breakdown between RBI governor and the government".

Warning of more bad news, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cited reports as saying that the government has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act. If, as reported, Government has invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act and issued unprecedented directions to the RBI, I am afraid there will be more bad news today, he said.

Jaitley had on Tuesday blamed the RBI for failing to stop a lending spree between 2008-2014 that left banks with huge bad debts, inflaming a row that recently erupted between the government and the central bank.

On Friday, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank's independence could be "potentially catastrophic", in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers ahead of a general election due by next May.

08:51 Uniting, he stands: PM Modi's special tribute to Sardar Patel: The first half of 1947 was a critical period in Indias history. The end of colonial rule was certain and so was Indias partition but what was uncertain was whether there would be more than one division. Prices were rising, food shortages were common but over and above everything else, the unity of India was under severe strain.

It was in these circumstances that the states department came into being in the middle of 1947. Among the chief aims of this department was to negotiate Indias relationship with the over 550 princely states, which were as diverse as they could get, be it in size, population, terrain or economic situation.

No wonder Mahatma Gandhi remarked, The problem of the states is so difficult that YOU alone can solve it. The YOU in question is none other than Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose jayanti we are marking today and to whom we pay our tributes.

Read the full tribute HERE

08:33 Running for Unity amid Delhi's polluted air: People participate in the Run For Unity from near India Gate. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, will be inaugurated in Gujarat's Sadhu Bet on his 143rd birth anniversary today.

Photograph: ANI/Twitter People participate in the Run For Unity from near India Gate. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, will be inaugurated in Gujarat's Sadhu Bet on his 143rd birth anniversary today.

08:07 PM Modi to unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity today: The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre giant structure built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be dedicated to the nation on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The imposing monument, touted as the world's tallest statue, is twice the height of Statue of Liberty and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

At the launch ceremony, PM Modi will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' or urn, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project five years ago, on October 31, 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.