LIVE! PM good orator, but speeches can't end hunger: Sonia

May 08, 2018

18:08 Don't fall into trap of 'certain forces': AMU VC to students: Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor today told students on a sit-in over the Jinnah portrait row to not let their studies suffer and fall into a trap set by those trying to destroy the institution's image. In an open letter to the students, he urged them "not to fall into the trap of certain forces which are bent upon destroying the image of our alma mater and are playing with your bright future". He asked them to not to let their studies suffer when the exams are round the corner. The exams, postponed because of the unrest on the campus, are now set to begin on May 12. Several AMU students are on an indefinite dharna after a clash with the police on May 2 when they were demanding action against right-wing protesters who had entered the campus, shouting slogans. They are asking for a judicial probe into the "police inaction" and the manner in which a row erupted after a BJP MP objected to the portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, hanging over decades at the AMU student union office. The VC "fully endorsed" the students' demand for a judicial inquiry and also denounced the "excessive use of force" by the police. But in his letter, he also urged the students to stay calm and focus on their studies and their careers. The VC said he was pained that some sections of the media, including television channels, were using "half truths" to project a negative image of the university. "The AMU is suffering an assault from different quarters and it is even more important to respond with rationality and thoughtful action and not to be swayed by emotions," he said. Amid tension on May 2, a function to grant life membership of the student union to former vice president Hamid Ansari was called off and he returned to Delhi. The university said portraits of all life members of the student union are put up on the walls of its office. Jinnah had also been given this honour before Partition. -- PTI

17:03 PM good orator, but speeches can't end hunger: Sonia : Almost two years after abandoning her poll campaign midway in Varanasi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi hit the campaign trail in Karnataka today addressing a public rally in Bijapur.



Highlights...



"Congress has worked for the development of Karnataka and you must know that the central govt is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka the country's number 1 state and started numerous schemes for people.



"Standing by each other and working together, that is the essence of Karnataka and of India.



"We have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was objected to by the BJP and by Modiji.





"The farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought. Your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet the PM over these issues but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka.





"All states that suffered drought were given compensation (by the centre), Karnataka was provided with the least, this was like rubbing salt into the wounds of farmers. I ask Modiji, is this your 'sabka-saath, sabka-vikas?



"Modiji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that.





16:45 Divya Spandana/Ramya @divyaspandana BJP is the reason why women are unsafe in delhi. Such honesty, I'm almost crying. Divya Spandana/Ramya @divyaspandana BJP is the reason why women are unsafe in delhi. Such honesty, I'm almost crying.

16:40 Nothing wrong in Rahul's remark that he is ready to be PM: NCP: The NCP today said there was nothing wrong in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statement that he is ready to become the prime minister if his party wins the maximum number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.





The Nationalist Congress Party, which was part of the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, is expected to ally with the Congress again for the general elections next year. NCP national spokesman Nawab Malik said there was nothing to object to Gandhi's statement.





"If people decide to entrust the Congress with the job of ruling the country, he (Rahul Gandhi) will be the prime ministerial candidate," he said. -- PTI

16:14 Separatists condemn killing of Chennai youth: The Joint Resistance Forum, comprising the three main separatist groups in Kashmir, today condemned the death of a tourist whose vehicle was targeted by stone-pelters and said the incident had dented the image of the Valley and its tradition of welcoming guests.





The death of 22-year-old Chennai resident R Thirumani in a hospital here yesterday was "unfortunate" and had undermined their struggle, said a statement from the Forum, comprising the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Conference and the JKLF.





"Tourists are our guests and we should be loyal to our Kashmiri and religious traditions by refraining from harassing them," the statement in Urdu said.





The leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and JKLF chief Yaseen Malik, said the Valley has for years hosted tourists in the best traditions of Kashmiri hospitality. People in the Valley, the statement to the press said, should refrain from destroying the basic fabric of Kashmiriyat in the state.





Such incidents encourage the attempts of those who present our movement in a bad light internationally, it added. Thirumani and his family were returning from Gulmarg, about 50 km from summer capital Sringar, when their vehicle was caught in stone pelting near Magam area of Budgam.





16:04 Kathua case: Accused to file fresh petition in SC for CBI probe: The accused in the Kathua rape-and-murder case will file a fresh petition in the Supreme Court in the next few days, seeking handing over of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.





The apex court had yesterday directed that the trial in the case of alleged gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, which had led to a nationwide outrage, be moved to Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab.





"A fresh petition seeking a CBI probe is ready. It shall be filed within a few days (in the Supreme Court)," Ankur Sharma, the lawyer of five of the accused in the case, said today.





A detailed counter on behalf of accused Sanjhi Ram, Vishal Jangotra and Parvesh Kumar was filed in the apex court, along with an additional affidavit seeking a CBI probe, he added.





Sharma said in yesterday's hearing, only a notice could have been issued if a fresh petition seeking a CBI probe was filed. "The fastest way of getting a CBI probe in yesterday's hearing was through our counter and additional affidavit," he said, adding that their main concern was not the shifting of the case, but the CBI probe.





The lawyer denied that yesterday's court order, shifting the trial of the case to Pathankot, was a setback for them. "It was a loss for the state government as it wanted the case to remain in Jammu and Kashmir, preferably in Ramban district," he said, adding that it was a loss for the victim's family also as it had wanted the case to be shifted to Chandigarh. "The court has called for a fast trial of the case on a day-to-day basis. We are hopeful that the trial will be completed in a year," Sharma said.





The state government's "plot" of introducing 221 witnesses to cause a delay in the trial was busted by the apex court, he said, adding that the case would now be heard on a daily basis. -- PTI





Image: Kathua rape and murder accused Sanji Ram

16:00 Finance ministry shut, Rahul in a mock note to FM from PM: Latching on to a news report about the absence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Secretary Hasmukh Adhia from the Finance Ministry at the same time, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at the government with a mock letter to the minister by the prime minister.





Gandhi's note on Twitter -- addressed to the "FM" and signed off by the "Prime Minister" -- said it had been decided that the ministry would be shut till further notice.





According to the news report which Gandhi posted along with his tweet, Jaitley has not attended office for a month because of a kidney ailment.





The report claimed Adhia has taken leave till May 20 to do yoga and meditation with Swami Visharadanand Saraswathy in Mysuru.





The absence of the two effectively left the ministry headless, the report added. "Dear FM, as you are indisposed and Finance Secretary is on vacation with his Guru on a quest for inner peace, I have decided to shut the Finance Ministry till further notice," Gandhi's tweet said.





15:26 WB Panchayat polls: HC allows filing of nominations through e-mail: The Calcutta High Court today directed the State Election Commission to accept the nominations of those, who had sent their papers to the poll panel via e-mail for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat election, if those were found to be valid.





A division bench of justices B Somadder and A Mukherjee directed the SEC to accept the valid nominations, filed through e-mail by 3 pm on April 23, which was the extended date for filing nominations for the rural polls.





The court passed the order on an appeal filed by the CPI(M) and directed that it pertained to those candidates, whose names appeared in the list submitted by the appellant before it.





The SEC had opposed the appellant's plea to allow filing of nominations through e-mail, claiming that the West Bengal Panchayat Act did not have any such provision.





The CPI(M) had submitted a list of over 800 intending candidates, claiming that they were prevented from filing nominations at the designated offices and thus, had sent their documents to the SEC through e-mail.





15:21 'Chikmagalur can never forget Indira Gandhi': Nestling in the luminous green foothills of Karnataka's Mullayangiri ranges, surrounded by lush coffee plantations is scenic Chikmagalur or "little daughter's town'.





This is from where Indira Gandhi, routed in the post-Emergency General Elections of 1977 and thrown out of office, chose to contest again in October 1978, in the historic Chikmagalur by-election.





"Give your vote to your little daughter," was one of her slogans.Today residents of Chikmagalur take great pride in their Indira connection.



14:47 Bollywood blesses Sonam on her wedding : It's the big, fat, Bollywood wedding, everyone wanted an invite to. And by the looks of it stars shone bright at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's residence in Bandstand, Bandra, this morning. A It's the big, fat, Bollywood wedding, everyone wanted an invite to. And by the looks of it stars shone bright at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's residence in Bandstand, Bandra, this morning. A look at the arrivals at the shaadi this morning.

14:37 Sonam and Anand are now man and wife: Sonam Kapoor today tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based businessman, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends from the Hindi film industry.





True to her image of a fashionista, Sonam looked radiant in a red and golden Anuradha Vakil lehenga choli and heavy jewellery.





Ahuja opted for a beige bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore. The couple got married in a Sikh ceremony at Sonam's maternal aunt's bungalow in Bandra. The wedding ceremony started around 12:30 pm and ended at around 1:20 pm.





Father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, brother Harashvardhan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Mohit Marwah among other family members attended the wedding ceremony.





From Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta were among the first ones to arrive at the venue. Other industry celebrities who attended the wedding were Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, who arrived with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jacquline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, designer Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and elder son Junaid.





The wedding ceremony will be followed by lunch, and later in the evening the newly weds will host a grand reception at a five star hotel for other relatives and Sonam's industry friends.





Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago. The wedding was preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions. PTI





Image: Sonam and Anand Ahuja were married in the Sikh tradition this afternoon. Pic: ANI

14:28 Rains lash HP, higher reaches witness snowfall: Rains continued to lash mid and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh and the state's higher reaches witnessed snowfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm today in north India.





Tribal areas and other higher reaches had moderate snowfall, while mid and lower hills experienced widespread rains causing marginal fall in temperatures.





High-altitude tribal areas reeled under sub-zero temperature and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature plummeted to 3.5 degrees compared to 16.5 degrees Celsius yesterday.





Rohtang Pass was covered under 15 cm of snow while Keylong and Gondla recorded 4 cm and 3 cm of fresh snow, creating cold wave conditions in adjoining valley areas. PTI





Image: Mall Road, Shimla, covered in a sheet of snow this morning. Pic: ANI

14:03 Death of tourist in stone pelting is murder of humanity, says Mehbooba : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today termed the death of a 22-year-old tourist whose vehicle was targeted by stone-pelters the "murder of humanity" and said the incident had rattled the mother in her.





"Those who pick up stones to kill someone have no religion," an upset Mehbooba said after meeting the father of Chennai resident S Thirumani, who was holidaying in the Valley with his family and died yesterday evening at a hospital in Srinagar.





"The issue would be discussed and debated on television for days and we will be silently watching the murder of humanity, which has been unheard of in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," Mehbooba told PTI.





Saying that her head hangs in shame, the chief minister questioned the education being imparted to children. "The mother in me is rattled about the kind of education we are imparting to our next generation," said the mother of two daughters and the first woman chief minister of the state.





"What are we teaching our children? To pick up stones and kill anyone walking on the road? This is not what our religion Islam preaches. Our religion teaches us to take care of our guests. These people or boys who pick up stones to kill someone have no religion," Mehbooba added. She also questioned the role of parents and asked what they were turning their children into.





Thirumani and his family were returning from Gulmarg when their vehicle was caught in stone pelting near Magam area of Budgam. A stone hit the young man on his right temple and he was rushed to the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where he died.





"Can one imagine that the poor father had kept his entire savings to bring his family to Kashmir and he is now returning with the coffin of his son. Is this what we want?" Asked whether the incident would have an impact on tourism sector, the chief minister said, "I can't be talking about tourism, it is a basic question about humanity. This can't be Kashmiryat."





"The incident," she added, "will have an impact on the entire concept of Kashmiriyat. My brother Tasaduq (Mufti, who is the state tourism minister) keeps on saying that its not about (tourism) industry but about humanity. We are failing on that." PTI





13:52 Walmart inches closer to sealing deal with Flipkart: The world's largest retailer Walmart Inc is close to clinching a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart for roughly USD 15 billion, according to sources.





The deal, which will see some of the biggest investors in Flipkart offloading their stake in the country's largest e-commerce company, could be announced any day now, sources with direct knowledge of the development said. Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Tiger Global Management are said to be selling almost all of their about 20 per cent stake each in Flipkart.





Walmart will likely end up with 60-80 per cent of Flipkart, valuing the company at about USD 20 billion, they said. Flipkart was valued at about USD 12 billion last year, according to researcher CB Insights. -- PTI

13:46 Govt's delay in forming Cauvery Board is 'sheer contempt of court': The government's delay in forming the Cauvery Board is "sheer contempt of court", the Supreme Court said today. The court asked the water resources secretary to be present at the next hearing, which will be held on May 14 -- well after the Karnataka assembly elections.





On May 3, the court had asked the Centre to file an affidavit, detailing what steps it was taking to form the authority or a scheme that will implement the court's formula of water division between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.





13:33 Cong for protecting dignity and independence of courts: Sibal: The Congress today questioned the setting up of a five-judge bench to hear a petition challenging rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and dismissed allegations that the plea, filed by two party MPs, was "political'.





The party was for protecting "dignity and independence' of the courts, senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal said while pitching for transparency in the judicial process.





The Congress MPs, for whom Sibal appeared before the Supreme Court, earlier in the day withdrew their plea in the apex court challenging rejection of the impeachment notice against Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.





During the hearing, Sibal raised questions on the setting up of the constitution bench, including who passed the order for setting up the five-judge bench to hear the matter. Sibal had also sought of a copy of the order on setting up of the bench.





"It was not a judicial order, but an administrative one'the petitioners have the right to know who passed the order'we wanted a copy of the order'they (the SC) did not pass any order saying that they will give us the copy of the order or not,' Sibal told reporters at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

13:23 ICICI Bank shares soar nearly 9% post Q4 results: In a reversal of fortunes, shares of ICICI Bank surged nearly 9 per cent today even as the company posted 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for March quarter. The stock shrugged off the disappointing numbers to open the day on a positive note and further soared 8.67 per cent to Rs 314.50 as the trade progressed on BSE.





At NSE, shares of the company jumped 8.52 per cent to Rs 314.50. The stock was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty during the morning trade.





ICICI Bank yesterday posted 45 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,142 crore for three months to March as bad loans surged. The leading private sector lender had a consolidated profit of Rs 2,083 crore in January-March, 2016-17. Total income on consolidated basis rose to Rs 33,760 crore as against Rs 28,603 crore.





12:45 Rahul announces PM ambition for 2019: With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath congregating in Karnataka in the run-up to the elections, bytes dominate the poll agenda.



The Congress President Rahul Gandhi when asked today if he was willing to be PM in 2019, struck a confident note, saying, "Yes, why not?"





That is of course, if the Congress is the single largest party in 2019.



Rahul also said today that the Congress was repeatedly asking the Prime Minister why has he chosen a corrupt person, who has been in jail as his party's CM candidate?



The BJP has fielded BS Yeddyurappa as the party's CM candidate for Karnataka.



Rahul also attacked BJP presdient Amit Shah who has campaigned extensively in the state, saying, he was a murder accused. "I don't think he has a lot of credibility. People in India forget that the BJP President is a murder accused. The party that talks about honesty, decency has a person who's been accused of murder as President," said Rahul.



Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath, who is a star campaigner for the BJP for the Karnataka polls, is expected to address public meetings in Bhatkal, Byndoor, Mudabidre, Virajpet, and Sullia during the day.



Sonia Gandhi will also address a public meeting at Vijayapura at 3 pm.



12:00 Who set up bench to hear rejection of impeachment notice, Sibal wants to know: Update on the impeachment report.





Two Congress MPs today withdrew their plea in the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.





After a 45-minute hearing, a five-judge bench headed by Justice A K Sikri declared the petition as dismissed as withdrawn.





After senior advocate Kapil Sibal raised some objections on the setting up of the five-judge constitution bench to hear the matter, Attorney General K K Venugopal said only two MPs of Congress have approached the apex court. Venugopal submitted that six other parties, which had given a notice for impeachment, did not move the top court.





The AG said "the presumption is that all others have not supported the stand taken by the Congress to challenge the rejection of impeachment notice by Naidu."





Earlier during the hearing, Sibal had raised questions on the setting up of the constitution bench, including who passed the order for setting up the five-judge bench to hear the matter. He further said the matter was listed before the five-judge bench through an administrative order and the CJI cannot pass such orders in this matter.





Sibal had also sought a copy of the order on setting up of the bench, saying they intended to challenge it. However, the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel said it is a "piquant and unprecedented situation where the CJI is party and other four judges may also have some role".





11:55 Unnao rape accused shifted to Sitapur jail : Updates and reactions awaited on the impeachment motion report, but meanwhile, Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Tueday was shifted from the Unnao Jail to Sitapur Jail.





Sengar was shifted after the victim's family had made an appeal in the Allahabad High Court to shift him. He is the main accused in the Unnao rape case.



11:32 Congress withdraws impeachment petition against CJI: Congress MPs challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has been dismissed as withdrawn.





Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the lawmakers, withdrew the petition after the Supreme Court refused to share the administrative order by which the five-judge Constitution Bench was formed.





None of the senior-most judges Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Jospeh who had held the controversial January 12 press conference were part of the Bench.





11:19 RSS worker hacked to death after attack on CPI(M) leader : In an escalation of political violence, an RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers in retaliation to the 'fatal attack' on a Marxist leader at Palloor in that region, bordering northern Kannur district.





The RSS worker, Shemaj, an autorickshaw driver, was pulled out of his vehicle and hacked to death last night, police said today. He died on the way to Kozhikode medical college, they said.





New Mahe, comes under Kannur police jurisdiction while Mahe, a former french colony, is located between thalassery in Kannur district and Vadakara in Kozhikode district, and is an enclave of the Union Territory of Puducherry.





Shemaj was attacked shortly after the 'fatal attack' on CPI(M) local leader, Babu late last night, police said adding political enmity was the motive for the two killings. Further investigation is on, police said. -- PTI

11:07 K'taka verdict will teach BJP lesson to mend its ways: Kharge: The May 12 Karnataka Assembly election results will teach a lesson to the BJP to mend its ways and send a larger message that people will not accept what the NDA-led party is doing on the advice of the RSS, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjuna Kharge has claimed.





While the Congress' campaign theme revolves around development, it's also an "ideological fight" against the RSS-BJP which he alleged, is taking people for a ride.





"They (RSS-BJP) are implementing their own agenda. Particularly the weaker sections, minorities and poorer sections, they feel insecure under the BJP and RSS-supported government," the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha alleged.





Karnataka Assembly poll is "very crucial" not only for the State's interest but also from the national perspective, he said. "If you don't prevent BJP here (in Karnataka), then definitely they will destroy the democracy; they are talking a lot of things about change of Constitution and also 'Hindutva' against the minorities. All these arguments (of the BJP), people don't accept," Kharge told PTI.

10:49 ICICI profits plunge nearly 50% in Q4: Private sector banking major ICICI bank on Monday reported an approximate plunge of 50 percent in its standalone profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 31, 2018.





The Bank reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs.1,020 crore, compared to that of Rs.2,025 crore in the same period last year. It reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs.6,777 crore for the year ended March 31, compared to the previous year's figure of Rs.9,801 crore. -- ANI

10:26 Freak weather in Rajasthan continues: Gusty winds swept parts of the state last night and this morning, affecting normal life, weather officials said. No casualties have been reported so far. Heavy winds hit Ajmer and some areas of Jaipur this morning while a dust storm hit Bikaner and nearby region last night. The weather office has forecast dust storm, thunderstorm or light rains in 26 out of 33 districts of the state today.





The meteorological department has warned that thunderstorm accompanied with squall and wind speed of 50-70 km/hour may hit isolated places in Sikar, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar and Tonk districts from 9 am-11 am today. Schools are open in Rajasthan.



10:18 Sonia's 1st rally in two years at Bijapur today : In the run-up to the assembly polls in the state of Karnataka, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to visit the state for their election campaign later today.

Almost two years after abandoning her poll campaign midway in Varanasi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Karnataka and address a public rally in Bijapur. It is not clear whether she will address more rallies in Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 12.

Party sources said she would address tomorrow's rally only.

Gandhi has not campaigned for almost two years. She was inactive during electioneering in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today: Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Vijaypura.

09:30 Chidambaram asks Mehbooba to quit 'unholy' alliance with BJP: With violence and unrest continuing in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader P Chidambaram today asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to quit the PDP-BJP coalition government saying the "unholy" alliance was the gravest provocation to the people of the Valley.

In a series of tweets, the former Home and Finance Minister claimed the "muscular and militaristic" approach of the central government has driven the state towards the present "catastrophic" situation.

"Mehbooba Mufti should break her party's unholy and opportunistic coalition with the BJP. And go back to the philosophy of her father.

"The PDP-BJP coalition is the gravest provocation to the people of the Kashmir valley. Mehboobaji, quit the coalition immediately and go back to the people," he said. Chidambaram said he shared the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's concern that statesmanship required to get the state out of the vicious cycle of killings but it was sad that she does not see that her coalition government is the core of the problem. "The central government's muscular, militaristic approach to the J&K issue has driven the state towards the present catastrophic situation," he said. Mehbooba yesterday had urged the national leadership to show the element of compassion and display the statesmanship to get Jammu and Kashmir out of this "vicious cycle of killings". A tourist from Chennai died yesterday after he was hit on the head by a stone during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar.

-- PTI

Image: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti meets family member of a tourist from Chennai who died after he was hit by stone thrown by protesters.Photograph: ANI

09:08 New York Attorney General resigns over assault allegations: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned, following a report on allegations of assault by multiple women in The New Yorker.

"It's been my great honour and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Schneiderman said in a statement.

"While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018."

Schneiderman's swift resignation, which came just hours after The New Yorker published its report, is a shocking fall from grace for a once rising star in Democratic politics.

Schneiderman had cast himself as a fierce opponent and critic of US President Donald Trump.

Schneiderman has also been a vocal proponent of the #MeToo movement, bringing legal action in New York against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had called for Schneiderman's resignation earlier Monday.

"No one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer," Cuomo said in a statement. "I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit."

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," he added.

On Monday, The New Yorker magazine reported the allegations of four women who accused Schneiderman of physical violence against them.

-- CNN

08:51 'When will enough finally be enough?' Omar slams govt over stone pelting incident: Working president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah expressed shock and anguish after the killing of a tourist in a stone pelting incident.

In a series of tweets, Abdullah wrote, "Weve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Lets try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone pelters & their methods.

"This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I dont support these goons, their methods or their ideology Im deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area Ive been proud to represent since 2014.

"Im also pained to know that among the injured from the stone pelting in Narbal is a young woman from Handwara in North Kashmir. I pray she & the others injured make a quick recovery."

The former Jammmu-Kashmir CM also took the opportunity to slam the current state government headed by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti saying, "The J&K Govt has failed, the CM has failed, the BJP-PDP alliance has failed. How much blood will have to be shed in Kashmir before the Hon PM realises the gravity of the situation in J&K? When will enough finally be enough?"

A 22-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu died in Srinagar on Monday when a mob went on the rampage near Narbal on the outskirts of the city, police said.

R Thirumani, a resident of Chennai, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone during the rampage in the morning, a police official said.

The tourist was taken to the SKIMS hospital at Soura, where he succumbed to injuries, the official added.

08:18 Look who's at the Met! Priyanka Chopra stuns in crimson: Quantico star Priyanka Chopra made a major style statement on the red carpet when she showed up in a crimson velvet gown accessorized with a at this years annual Met Gala in New York City.

The actress looked like a royal knight, an emphatic nod to the theme of the night, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, with her headpiece.

The dress was a definite departure from the trench coat ensemble with a cathedral train that she wore to last years Met Gala (although they were both designed by Lauren) which captured the whimsy of the Internet and inspired countless memes.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

07:58 Delhi, Noida, Gurugram schools shut, emergency services on alert: Delhi and its surrounding areas saw light early morning showers on Tuesday, even as the region braces itself for more thunderstorms and strong winds. Schools have declared a holiday across the National Capital Region and officegoers have been cautioned about the possible severe weather conditions that could take place through the day.

The dust storm that hit the Delhi-NCR region on Monday night brought with it some amount of rain. The strong winds that accompanied the dust storm brought down trees in a number of places across the urban sprawl. Traffic density on the city roads has been lower than usual in the early hours of the day.

Some flights have been reported delayed at Delhi airport because of the adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and squalls (strong gusts of wind) across Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. It has said wind speeds during the squalls could reach 50 to 70 kmph. The IMD said a thunderstorm hitting the region was 'very likely'. It predicted similar conditions but with hail for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

All government services have been placed in a state of alert for Tuesday. Emergency services have been put on standby. Water and power utilities have been asked to keep teams on the ready to restore any services that may be disrupted by the thunderstorm.

More than 120 people have been killed and more than 300 injured across five states in the northern region in dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning strikes over the past. Many of these casualties have occurred in parts of Rajasthan and western UP.

The Delhi police has issued helpline numbers, which are as follows - 1095, 01125844444 and 8750871493 for WhatsApp.