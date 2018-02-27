LIVE! Dubai officials transfer Sridevi death case to 'public prosecution'

Write a comment

February 27, 2018

10:13 Voting begins in Nagaland, Meghalaya : Voting for the 60-member assembly in Nagaland and Meghalaya has begun on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements. While the two states have a 60-member house each, voting will be held only for 59 constituencies in both.





In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast, while in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.





With consecutive victories in Manipur and Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party eyes a clean sweep in the two states, while these polls will emerge as a platform for the Congress party to regain its hold in the North-Eastern region.





Aggressive campaigning has been witnessed in the last few weeks from both key contenders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi respectively.





A total of 361 candidates are in the fray, while over 18.4 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights. Out of the 3,000 polling booths, webcasting will be done at 193 polling stations, while 312 micro observers have been deployed.





09:18 Would have resigned if I was in Arun Jaitley's position: Chidambaram: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that had he been in Finance Minister Arun Jaitleys position, he would have resigned. He also said that it was time to amend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act to address the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chidambaram said, If I was in Jaitleys position, I would have resigned. He is perhaps in the unenviable situation of having to read a Budget speech written by others in other places.

Describing GST as a problem child, he said, GST rates are being brought down, then how come GST will grow by 67 per cent Chidambaram claimed that the Centre has failed the test of fiscal consolidation and will not be able to meet its fiscal deficit target in next financial year.

Speaking on the AFSPA in J-K, Chidambaram, who had also served as Union home minister said, The law must be amended if not repealed. Paramilitary is not the answer. Local police is the answer. Just like in Punjab, in Kashmir, too, more power should be given to the local police. Putting armed forces at every 10 metres will not solve it. He added: A macho, muscular, 56-inch chest approach will not work there.

09:08 JUST IN: Sources says a crude handmade bomb was lobbed at Tizit polling station around 5.45 am, where one village council member sustained a leg injury.

08:53 Dubai officials transfer Sridevi death case to "public prosecution": In a striking new turn of events, sources at the Dubai Police informed Khaleej Times that the Public Prosecution will conduct further investigation with regard to circumstances that led to the drowning of Sridevi.

The investigation into her death began in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and the late actor's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30 am on Sunday.

Khaleej Times also reported that the laboratory results revealed that the actress had consumed alcohol and was in an inebriated state when she slipped and fell into the bathtub that was filled with water.

The police also stated that there was no clear criminal motive with regard to her death, neither did she suffer a cardiac arrest like how it was reported earlier. Her death certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Preventive Medicine Department also stated that her death was due to accidental drowning.

08:24 PNB scam: Banks says fraud amount could be Rs 1,323 crore more: Amid the multi-agency probe into the PNB scam, the state-run bank today said the amount of fraudulent transactions could be Rs 1,300 crore more than the current estimate of about Rs 11,400 crore. The latest announcement from the public sector lender assumes significance against the backdrop of the probe going on into the Rs 11,400 crore scam, which is already one of the biggest in the Indian banking sector. On February 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. In a filing to the BSE late tonight, the bank said the amount of unauthorised transactions could go up by more than Rs 1,300 crore. "...We have to inform that quantum of reported unauthorised transactions can increase by USD 204.25 million (approximately)," the filing said. At the current exchange rate, the amount comes to around Rs 1,323 crore. The bank also referred to its filing made on February 14 when it first disclosed the fraud and at that time, the "fraudulent and unauthorised transactions" was estimated at $1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore).

-- PTI

08:14 Congress faces huge test as Meghalaya, Nagaland go to polls today: Security arrangements have been beefed up as Meghalaya and Nagaland go to polls.

Voting for the 60-member assemblies will be held from 7 am till 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts of Nagaland, where the process is scheduled to conclude at 3 pm.

While the two states have a 60-member house each, voting will be held only for 59 constituencies in both.

In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast, while in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

A total of 361 candidates are in the fray, while over 18.4 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights. Out of the 3,000 polling booths, webcasting will be done at 193 polling stations, while 312 micro observers have been deployed.

The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with those of Tripura.

-- ANI

07:46 Boney Kapoor not interrogated by Dubai Police in Sridevi's case: Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, at 11 pm on Saturday, a source in the Indian Consulate in Dubai revealed.

She reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. The hotel, however, refused to comment on the matter and an employee stated that it is under police investigation. Sources in the Indian consulate said that she was brought dead to the hospital.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death.

However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation.