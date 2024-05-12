YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar detained under Goondas Act

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar detained under Goondas ActMay 12, 2024 17:27
YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central prison, was on Sunday detained under the Goondas Act, Chennai city police said.
Based on the orders of commissioner of police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the detention order under the Goondas Act was served on Shankar by a cyber crime (Chennai) police inspector on May 12, they said.
There are seven cases pending against Shankar in Chennai police's central crime branch/cyber crime out of which three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two and the remaining are pending trial, according to a police press note. -- PTI
