Why didn't chowkidar...: Kharge on Adani-Ambani charge
May 12, 2024  09:50
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning why his government did not take any action if, as per his allegation, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were sending black money to the opposition party.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar's Samastipur and Muzaffarpur, Kharge asserted that Modi could become the prime minister of India only because Congress fought for its Independence.

"PM Modi says we are silent on Ambani and Adani, we are not... I am asking why his government did not take any action if, according to his allegation, we received black money from these industrialists? Is it because they themselves received black money?" Kharge asked.

"Finally, the PM has admitted that these two businessmen have black money... Then why did you not take action against them? Where was the black money coming from? You should answer," he said.

Modi on Wednesday, for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections, accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party had received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists.

Kharge said that the PM calls himself "chowkidar" of the country, "so why did not the chowkidar stop these tempos?"

Alleging that the BJP would end democracy if it was not voted out, Kharge said it was because of this democracy that a tea-seller's son could become the prime minister of India and he, the son of a labourer, could become the president of the opposition Congress.

He alleged that the BJP was spreading communal hatred to divert the attention of the people from issues that mattered.

"Neither the PM nor other BJP leaders will talk about issues such as growing unemployment or price rise. They are spreading communal hatred. The forces that are attacking the Constitution and spreading the politics of hate, must be defeated. They are dividing this country on lines of religion and castes," he alleged.

Recalling the contributions made by the Congress for India, he said former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country and the people got the right to vote due to the struggles of icons such as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Prasad. -- PTI
