UDF ally RMP leader's remark against Kerala ex-health minister, actor triggers row





RMP leader KS Hariharan made the objectionable remark on Saturday night while speaking at a meeting in Vadakara here which was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan.





The event was organised in response to the ruling LDF's charges that UDF workers had made a morphed video of Shailaja who was a candidate in Vadakara in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.





As the remark sparked a huge political storm, his own party high command and the UDF openly criticised him and said Hariharan should not have made such objectionable comments against any woman.





Later, Hariharan came out with a Facebook post saying friends and journalists brought to his notice that he had made an "inappropriate" remark during the speech.





The senior leader, through the post, also expressed regret for his comment. -- PTI

