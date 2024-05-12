RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UDF ally RMP leader's remark against Kerala ex-health minister, actor triggers row
May 12, 2024  13:21
Kerala ex-health minister KK Shailaja/File image
Kerala ex-health minister KK Shailaja/File image
A leader of the Revolutionary Marxist Party, a key constituent in the opposition Congress-led UDF, has courted controversy for making an alleged sexist remark against senior CPI-M leader KK Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Maju Warrier. 

RMP leader KS Hariharan made the objectionable remark on Saturday night while speaking at a meeting in Vadakara here which was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan. 

The event was organised in response to the ruling LDF's charges that UDF workers had made a morphed video of Shailaja who was a candidate in Vadakara in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. 

As the remark sparked a huge political storm, his own party high command and the UDF openly criticised him and said Hariharan should not have made such objectionable comments against any woman. 

Later, Hariharan came out with a Facebook post saying friends and journalists brought to his notice that he had made an "inappropriate" remark during the speech. 

The senior leader, through the post, also expressed regret for his comment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess
Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

With nine rounds still to come in the blitz event, Wei Yi has amassed 20.5 points with seven wins on the first day of blitz. Ending the day with 7.5 out of a possible nine, Yi, seems like a man possessed and unless a hurricane hits him,...

KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence

Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR
Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR

Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game in Ahmedabad on Monday.

New video claims 70 women received cash for Sandeshkhali protest
New video claims 70 women received cash for Sandeshkhali protest

In the latest tape that surfaced on Saturday night, Kayal was heard saying that 70 women got Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against Sheikh who was arrested and later suspended by the police.

Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI
Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI

Varun Chakaravarthy's ability to consistently figure among the wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders drew praise from former Australian tearaway bowler Brett Lee, who said he made life difficult for Mumbai Indians batters in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances