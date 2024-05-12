SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal back: K'taka HM





He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information in connection with the case, which is sensitive.





The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is grandson of Janata Dal-Secular patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing several women.





The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD-S engaged in a slugfest.





Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held.





He was BJP-JD-S alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls in the first phase.





"No, there is no such option. Blue Corner Notice has been issued and the Interpol will share the information. The respective country in which he is found or identified-- they will inform them (Interpol) and then our agencies, the CBI will get to know, and through them we will get to know. So far there is no information," Parameshwara said.

