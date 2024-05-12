RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal back: K'taka HM
May 12, 2024  13:46
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna/File image
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the Special Investigation Team, probing into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, will not be going abroad to bring him back, and the Interpol will share information about him. 

He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information in connection with the case, which is sensitive. 

The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna, who is grandson of Janata Dal-Secular patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing several women. 

The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD-S engaged in a slugfest. 

Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held. 

He was BJP-JD-S alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls in the first phase. 

"No, there is no such option. Blue Corner Notice has been issued and the Interpol will share the information. The respective country in which he is found or identified-- they will inform them (Interpol) and then our agencies, the CBI will get to know, and through them we will get to know. So far there is no information," Parameshwara said.
