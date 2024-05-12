RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Scribe thrashed at Amit Shah rally, alleges Priyanka
May 12, 2024  21:14
The journalist at a hospital in Rae Bareili/Courtesy Priyanka Gandhi on X
The journalist at a hospital in Rae Bareili/Courtesy Priyanka Gandhi on X
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that a journalist was thrashed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally for speaking to women who told him that they were paid to attend the programme. 

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "@moliticsindia journalist Raghav Trivedi was brutally beaten up by BJP men at the home minister's rally in Rae Bareli. The home minister kept speaking and the police kept watching as mute spectators. The journalist was beaten up only because he had spoken to some women who were saying that they were paid to attend the rally." 

"The BJP, which has silenced the media in the entire country, cannot tolerate any voice being raised against them. The BJP, which is running a campaign to abolish the Constitution, wants to end democracy in the country and snatch the people's voice," she added. 

Priyanka Gandhi also shared a video of the journalist in hospital. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers
Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers

A two-paced Chepauk strip on which spinners always come into play has been Chennai Super Kings' 17-year template. Thus, current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finds no reason to deviate from that after a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan...

Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats
Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats

Delhi Fire Services on Sunday said eight city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails, 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.

BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh
BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh

What should have been a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is now a three-corner fight with an alliance of local groups fielding an Independent to challenge the...

In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive
In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.

Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?
Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he "committed a mistake" by retweeting the alleged defamatory video.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances