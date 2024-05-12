Scribe thrashed at Amit Shah rally, alleges Priyanka





In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "@moliticsindia journalist Raghav Trivedi was brutally beaten up by BJP men at the home minister's rally in Rae Bareli. The home minister kept speaking and the police kept watching as mute spectators. The journalist was beaten up only because he had spoken to some women who were saying that they were paid to attend the rally."





"The BJP, which has silenced the media in the entire country, cannot tolerate any voice being raised against them. The BJP, which is running a campaign to abolish the Constitution, wants to end democracy in the country and snatch the people's voice," she added.





Priyanka Gandhi also shared a video of the journalist in hospital. -- PTI

