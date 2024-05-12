RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC to hear on May 13 Hemant Soren's plea against arrest in ED case
May 12, 2024  12:59
image
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the plea of Soren in which he has challenged the May 3 order of the Jharkhand high court dismissing his petition against the arrest. 

Soren had also sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections till the court delivers its verdict on his plea against arrest. 

On May 10, the top court had disposed of Soren's plea seeking a direction to the high court to deliver its verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case. 

The court had observed that the petition of Soren has become infructuous as the high court has delivered its judgement on May 3 and the JMM leader has already challenged the same in the apex court. 

"This has become infructuous," the bench had told senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury, who were appearing for Soren. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess
Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

With nine rounds still to come in the blitz event, Wei Yi has amassed 20.5 points with seven wins on the first day of blitz. Ending the day with 7.5 out of a possible nine, Yi, seems like a man possessed and unless a hurricane hits him,...

KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence

Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR
Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR

Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game in Ahmedabad on Monday.

New video claims 70 women received cash for Sandeshkhali protest
New video claims 70 women received cash for Sandeshkhali protest

In the latest tape that surfaced on Saturday night, Kayal was heard saying that 70 women got Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against Sheikh who was arrested and later suspended by the police.

Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI
Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI

Varun Chakaravarthy's ability to consistently figure among the wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders drew praise from former Australian tearaway bowler Brett Lee, who said he made life difficult for Mumbai Indians batters in the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances