Rahul can be scared of atom bomb, BJP is not: Shah
May 12, 2024  14:16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be scared of "atom bomb" but the BJP is not, and that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to India and "we will take it". 

He was referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan having an atom bomb. Addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh in support of BJP candidate from Kaushambi (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "Rahul baba, if you want to be scared of the atom bomb, then be scared, we are not scared. Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will take it." 

In a video which had gone viral, Aiyar was heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atomic bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too. 

As the remarks triggered a row, the Congress had said it totally disagreed with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago. -- PTI
