RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Odisha CEO announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for polling official killed in road accident
May 12, 2024  15:20
image
Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer NB Dhal on Sunday said the next of kin of a government employee, who died during election duty, would get an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh as per the ECI guidelines. 

Alekh Randhari, a class-IV employee of a government school, died on Saturday in a road accident near Swami Vivekananda Vidyamandir in Nabarangpur district while he was on the way to a polling station for Monday's elections. 

Meanwhile, a report from Ganjam district said that a bus carrying polling personnel and EVMs turned turtle near Pitatali in Ganjam district on Saturday. 

At least 14 polling staff along with EVM machines were being transported to Kharriaguda in Chikiti assembly segments in the district when the bus turned turtle. 

SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi said all the polling personnel were safe. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka HM
SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka HM

He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information in connection with the case, which is sensitive.

Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet
Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet

Indian track athlete K M Deeksha set a new National record in the women's 1500 metres while Avinash Sable finished second in the men's 5000m event at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess
Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

With nine rounds still to come in the blitz event, Wei Yi has amassed 20.5 points with seven wins on the first day of blitz. Ending the day with 7.5 out of a possible nine, Yi, seems like a man possessed and unless a hurricane hits him,...

KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence

Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR
Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR

Shubman Gill's return to form will provide a big boost to Gujarat Titans as they square off against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in their must-win IPL game in Ahmedabad on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances