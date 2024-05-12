Odisha: 13 'crorepatis' in fray for five LS seats in fifth phase





Sitting MP and BJP's nominee for Bolangir seat, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, is the richest candidate, with total assets worth Rs 67.30 crore.





Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies falling under these parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase, and second in the state.





According to the report brought out by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Odisha Election Watch, Singh was followed by Sundargarh's two major contestants -- BJD's Dilip Tirkey (Rs 12.26 crore) and former Union minister and BJP MP Jual Oram (Rs 8.63 crore).





Three candidates with the lowest assets were National Apni Party's Bargarh nominee Devika Sika (Rs 10,000), Bolangir's Independent candidate Balaram Sa (Rs 30,000) and SUCI's Sundargarh nominee Justin Lugun (Rs 33,000), the report stated.





The average assets per candidate in fray for the five seats was Rs 3.05 crore. -- PTI

A total of 13 of the 40 candidates in fray for the five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha that are going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 are 'crorepatis', according to a report.