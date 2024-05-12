RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Odisha: 13 'crorepatis' in fray for five LS seats in fifth phase
May 12, 2024  21:32
File image
File image
A total of 13 of the 40 candidates in fray for the five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha that are going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 are 'crorepatis', according to a report. 

Sitting MP and BJP's nominee for Bolangir seat, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, is the richest candidate, with total assets worth Rs 67.30 crore. 

Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies falling under these parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase, and second in the state. 

According to the report brought out by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Odisha Election Watch, Singh was followed by Sundargarh's two major contestants -- BJD's Dilip Tirkey (Rs 12.26 crore) and former Union minister and BJP MP Jual Oram (Rs 8.63 crore). 

Three candidates with the lowest assets were National Apni Party's Bargarh nominee Devika Sika (Rs 10,000), Bolangir's Independent candidate Balaram Sa (Rs 30,000) and SUCI's Sundargarh nominee Justin Lugun (Rs 33,000), the report stated. 

The average assets per candidate in fray for the five seats was Rs 3.05 crore. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers
Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers

A two-paced Chepauk strip on which spinners always come into play has been Chennai Super Kings' 17-year template. Thus, current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finds no reason to deviate from that after a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan...

Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats
Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats

Delhi Fire Services on Sunday said eight city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails, 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.

BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh
BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh

What should have been a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is now a three-corner fight with an alliance of local groups fielding an Independent to challenge the...

In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive
In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.

Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?
Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he "committed a mistake" by retweeting the alleged defamatory video.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances