Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt. Everest for 29th time, beats own record





The 54-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:25 am local time on Sunday, according to Rakesh Gurung, director at the tourism department in the ministry of tourism and civil aviation.





The expedition was organised by the Seven Summit Treks and had 20 climbers.





They scaled Everest on Sunday morning, said Thani Guragain, a senior staff at the Seven Summit Treks.





The climbing members were from countries including the USA, Canada and Kazakhstan besides thirteen climbers from Nepal. Kami had climbed Everest for the first time in 1994. -- PTI

