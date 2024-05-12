RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt. Everest for 29th time, beats own record
May 12, 2024  14:58
Kami Rita Sherpa/File image
Kami Rita Sherpa/File image
Nepal's legendary mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Sunday by breaking his record for the highest number of ascents of Mt. Everest as he scaled the world's highest peak for the 29th time. 

The 54-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:25 am local time on Sunday, according to Rakesh Gurung, director at the tourism department in the ministry of tourism and civil aviation. 

The expedition was organised by the Seven Summit Treks and had 20 climbers. 

They scaled Everest on Sunday morning, said Thani Guragain, a senior staff at the Seven Summit Treks. 

At least 20 climbers from Seven Summit Treks including Kami made a successful ascent of Mt. Everest Sunday morning, Seven Summit Treks said, issuing a statement. 

The climbing members were from countries including the USA, Canada and Kazakhstan besides thirteen climbers from Nepal. Kami had climbed Everest for the first time in 1994. -- PTI
