MeT dept issues orange alert for five districts in Uttarakhand





Gusty winds at the speed of 40-50 km per hour are also predicted in these districts, which include Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, the MeT office said.





A yellow alert has also been issued for the rest of the districts during the period, it said, adding the administration should take all precautionary measures to ensure safety of people.





The lightning might cause damage to property, humans and livestock in isolated places, the MeT office said. It added that minor damages to kuccha' houses and insecure structures could also be caused in these five districts. -- PTI

The MeT department in Dehradun on Sunday issued an orange alert for five districts of Uttarakhand warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail in isolated places.