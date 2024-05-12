Mehbooba seeks EC intervention over 'harassment', 'arrest' of PDP workers





The PDP candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat Waheed Para has accused a senior IPS officer of trying to engineer a low voter turnout in areas where the party has a strong support base.





"I am writing to you with a profound sense of urgency and grave concern regarding the troubling developments in the run-up to the elections in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for May 13. It has come to my attention that the state administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the People's Democratic Party," Mufti said in the letter to the commission.





She referred to the 1987 assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir saying it is distressing to witness history repeating itself, reminiscent of the 1987 rigged elections that caused immense suffering and political disillusionment in the region.





The former chief minister said she was "deeply troubled" by reports that the security agencies were conducting raids and harassing PDP workers in Pulwama and Shopian districts. -- PTI

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought intervention of the Election Commission to stop the alleged harassment and arrest of her party workers, a day ahead of the polls in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.