RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Make your stand clear: Shah throws 5 questions at Rahul
May 12, 2024  20:54
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
In an apparent bid to corner Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his family stronghold of Rae Bareli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday posed five questions before him and asked him to make his stand clear on those questions. 

"I want to ask five questions publicly - triple talaq, which was abolished by Modi ji... Was it good or bad? Rahul baba, answer the people of Rae Bareli whether you want to bring back triple talaq? They were saying that they will bring it back. Today, I want to ask in the presence of the public of Rae Bareli to make (your stand) clear," Shah said. 

"Instead of Muslim personal law, should there be a Uniform Civil Code or not? They say that they will bring (back) the Muslim personal law," he said. 

On surgical strikes, Shah said, "Modi ji conducted the surgical strikes, was it good or bad? Rahul baba raises questions on surgical strikes. (I) want to ask him, do you support the surgical strikes or not? "I also want to ask him why you did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya (after 'Pran Pratishtha'). Give an answer," Shah said. 

"At last, Rahul baba should tell the people of Rae Bareli that do you support the scrapping of Article 370 or not? Rahul baba should answer these five questions," Shah said, adding that the former Congress president should seek the votes of the people of Raebareli after answering these questions. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers
Why Chepauk-like tracks bring best out of CSK bowlers

A two-paced Chepauk strip on which spinners always come into play has been Chennai Super Kings' 17-year template. Thus, current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finds no reason to deviate from that after a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan...

Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats
Days after schools, 8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats

Delhi Fire Services on Sunday said eight city hospitals and IGI Airport received bomb threats through emails, 11 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received a bomb scare of unprecedented scale.

BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh
BJP, Congress face an Independent challenge in Ladakh

What should have been a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency is now a three-corner fight with an alliance of local groups fielding an Independent to challenge the...

In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive
In Pictures - CSK down RR to keep play-off hopes alive

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.

Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?
Will Kejriwal get SC relief in defamation case?

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he "committed a mistake" by retweeting the alleged defamatory video.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances