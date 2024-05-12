RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, poll officials 'targeting' Oppn leaders: Cong
May 12, 2024  11:56
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
Opposition leaders are being targeted by poll officials, the Congress alleged on Sunday, claiming that while its chief Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter was checked in Bihar's Samastipur, leaders of the BJP-led NDA were being allowed to move "freely". 

Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election rallies in Samastipur and Muzaffarpur in the state. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was checked in Kerala and, now, party president Kharge's has been checked in Bihar's Samastipur, Congress leader Rajesh Rathorre claimed in a video message on X. 

Rathorre, who is the chief spokesperson of the Congress' Bihar unit, also shared a video to claim that the chief electoral officer of Bihar is herself monitoring the checking of Kharge's helicopter in Samastipur. 

 The video showed a helicopter with officials, including from police, around it. 

"The Election Commission should clarify whether such checking of choppers of Congress leaders is routine and whether similar checks were also conducted on top leaders of the NDA," Rathorre said in his video message. -- PTI
