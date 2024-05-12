RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, 1st after interim bail
May 12, 2024  11:10
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. 

This will be his first meeting with legislatures after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision of granting him interim bail till June 1. 
 
 In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "11 am - MLA meeting 1 pm - press conference at party office, 4 pm - Road Show - New Delhi Lok Sabha - Moti Nagar 6 pm - Road Show - West Delhi Lok Sabha - Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come." 
 
 Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti organised the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' cyclathon in the national capital. 
 
 A day after his release, he visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi and held a roadshow in the national capital along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
 
 He also held a press conference at the party office in Delhi on Saturday and attacked the BJP. 
 
 Arvind Kejriwal questioned the fulfilment of "Modi's guarantee" as he pointed out the possibility of PM Modi's retirement as he will turn 75 in September this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why didn't chowkidar...: Kharge on Modi's Adani-Ambani charge
Why didn't chowkidar...: Kharge on Modi's Adani-Ambani charge

Alleging that the BJP would end democracy if it was not voted out, Kharge said it was because of this democracy that a tea-seller's son could become the prime minister of India and he, the son of a labourer, could become the president of...

Another Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case
Another Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case

Amardeep Singh, 22, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Play-off berth sealed, KKR's winning mantra revealed!
Play-off berth sealed, KKR's winning mantra revealed!

The key to Kolkata Knight Riders success this season lies in their players' newfound ability to support each other through highs and lows, something that was "missing" over the past two years, feels the team's vice-captain Nitish Rana.

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Cheer KKR!
Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Cheer KKR!

Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was not present at the Eden Gardens but his kids Suhana and AbRam cheered for the Knights from the stands.

'Mummy Was Truly Our Universe'
'Mummy Was Truly Our Universe'

To share your Mother's Day story with us, please mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances