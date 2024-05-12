Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, 1st after interim bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday.





This will be his first meeting with legislatures after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision of granting him interim bail till June 1.

In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "11 am - MLA meeting 1 pm - press conference at party office, 4 pm - Road Show - New Delhi Lok Sabha - Moti Nagar 6 pm - Road Show - West Delhi Lok Sabha - Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti organised the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' cyclathon in the national capital.

A day after his release, he visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi and held a roadshow in the national capital along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also held a press conference at the party office in Delhi on Saturday and attacked the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned the fulfilment of "Modi's guarantee" as he pointed out the possibility of PM Modi's retirement as he will turn 75 in September this year.