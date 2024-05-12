RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four of a family swept away in sea at Gujarat's Dandi beach, search on
May 12, 2024  21:47
File image
Four members of a family on a picnic, including a woman and her two sons, were swept away in the sea at Dandi beach in Gujarat's Navsari district on Sunday while three others were rescued, an official said.

The missing persons have been identified as Sushila Gopalsinh Rajput (42), her sons Daksh (11) and Yuvraj (17), and her sister's daughter Durga (17). 

"Three persons were rescued by Home Guards while four others could not be saved as they were swept away into the sea before help could reach them," said deputy collector Janam Thakore.

He said a search operation was launched with the help of local fire brigade and police personnel.

A relative of the Rajput family told reporters that they originally belonged to Bhilwara in Rajasthan but settled at Khadsupa village in Navsari district. -- PTI
