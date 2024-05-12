ED to quiz Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam





The federal agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.





Alam, 70, has been asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.





The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department. -- PTI

