Couple abandons infant, 2 other minor kids at MP railway station
May 12, 2024  17:50
File image
A couple has allegedly abandoned their three minor children, including a nearly two months old boy, at the Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The two girls, aged 6 and 7, and the boy, who had burn injuries, were found abandoned near the booking counter on Friday night, Railway Protection Force police station in-charge Sanjay Arya said.

The boy was immediately admitted to the government-run Kamla Raja hospital while the two girls were sent to a shelter home with the help of the women and child development department, he said.

The official said the girls told the police that they travelled in different trains for the previous two-three days with their parents who left after abandoning them while they were sleeping.

The girls also informed that they came here from Dholpur (Rajasthan), he said. -- PTI
