RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong will do country's X-ray via caste census: Rahul
May 12, 2024  17:16
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the Bharatiya Janata Party has been "counting the notes" it got from "tempo wale billionaires", his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.

The former Congress president was reacting to Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section."                  
He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money. 

The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No CBI probe into Prajawal case, we have faith in SIT: Siddaramaiah
No CBI probe into Prajawal case, we have faith in SIT: Siddaramaiah

Questioning Bharatiya Janata Party's locus standi to make such a demand, he asked the opposition party as to why it doesn't trust the police.

Another Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case
Another Indian arrested in Canada in Nijjar murder case

Amardeep Singh, 22, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM
2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM

Singh said concerned with increasing deforestation and setting up of new villages by illegal immigrants, a Cabinet sub-committee was formed in February 2023 after a cabinet meeting attended by two Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha...

Kejriwal's poll guarantees include 24x7 power supply, 2 cr jobs for youths
Kejriwal's poll guarantees include 24x7 power supply, 2 cr jobs for youths

On the announcement of his gurantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfill these guarantees."

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Stock markets will be driven by domestic inflation data, ongoing quarterly earnings from corporates and global trends this week, analysts said. News flows around the general election would also be tracked by investors, market experts said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances