Cong will do country's X-ray via caste census: Rahul

The former Congress president was reacting to Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.





In a post on X, Gandhi said, "They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section."

He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.





Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.





The Congress has also asked the prime minister to share his views on a socio-economic census. -- PTI

