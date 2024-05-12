BSF recovers China-made drone with heroin in Punjab's Amritsar





"On May 11, 2024, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a drone in the border area of district Amritsar. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately got into the action and tracked the movement of the drone. The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted," public relations officer of BSF said in a statement.





"At about 11:40 pm, BSF troops successfully recovered 1 small drone along with 1 packet of suspected heroin ahead of a border security fence in a farming field in village Havelian in district Amritsar, the PRO further said.





The PRO added, "The recovered packet (gross weight- 498 grms appox) was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and 1 torch and 1 nylon loop were found attached to the packet. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model- DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)."





Earlier on Saturday, the BSF recovered two packets of suspected heroin from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.





"On May 11, BSF and Punjab police recovered 1 packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 2.175 Kg from village Sankatara and one packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 569 grams from village TJ Singh," the BSF Punjab Frontier PRO stated. -- ANI

