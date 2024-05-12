RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Black days' ahead if...., warns Uddhav Thackeray
May 12, 2024  12:21
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the country will see 'black days' if the Modi government is not defeated. 

Speaking about the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray, in an interview to his party mouthpiece Saamana which appeared in its Sunday edition, said the people of India will decide the future of their leaders. 

"The future of the country will be peaceful and democracy will thrive if the present government is defeated...else the country will see black days. Acche din (good days) never came, but black days will..," he claimed. 

The former Maharashtra chief minister also alleged that protection of the corrupt is the "Modi guarantee". 

All other political parties and the country are being cleansed of the corrupt people since the BJP has assured protection to them with their induction into its fold, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader claimed. -- PTI
