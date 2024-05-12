RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Anand Sharma will definitely be minister in INDIA govt: Sukhu
May 12, 2024  22:08
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and ex-Union minister Anand Sharma (right)
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and ex-Union minister Anand Sharma (right)
Former Union minister Anand Sharma will "definitely" be a minister in an INDIA bloc government at the Centre, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. 

Sharma, who served as the Union minister for commerce and industry between 2009 and 2014, is the Congress candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat. 

Campaigning for Sharma in the Jwalamukhi assembly segment, Sukhu highlighted the former Union minister's contributions to the state during his previous stint in the central government. 

"Kangra needs an MP whose voice is heard across the country. Anand Sharma has been fielded from Kangra as he is a tall leader and contributed a lot to Himachal as Union minister," Sukhu said. 

The National Institute of Fashion Technology in Kangra, spice park in Nadaun, regional passport office in Shimla, expansion of industrial areas in the state, and the Shimla-Matour four-lane highway are results of his vision. 

If Sharma wins, his berth in an INDIA bloc government is certain, Sukhu asserted. 

Sharma and other Congress functionaries were also present at the rally. 

The chief minister also accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to topple the state's Congress government. 

Sukhu said rumours had been spread that he had resigned, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said even God could not save the government. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Companies bribed parties via electoral bonds for projects: Prashant Bhushan
Companies bribed parties via electoral bonds for projects: Prashant Bhushan

He said a petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking an independent probe by a special investigation team into the alleged nexus between political parties and companies for corruption through electoral bonds.

Actor Allu Arjun booked for poll code breach in Andhra
Actor Allu Arjun booked for poll code breach in Andhra

The Pushpa actor waved to a large crowd from a balcony with the YSRCP candidate and also posted a message on 'X' in his favour.

In Pictures - Patidar, Jacks give RCB healthy total vs DC
In Pictures - Patidar, Jacks give RCB healthy total vs DC

Images from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

I won't have to return to jail if...: Kejriwal at Delhi roadshow
I won't have to return to jail if...: Kejriwal at Delhi roadshow

The AAP national convenor is out on an interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.

Saini govt ready for floor test? Khattar dares Oppn to parade its MLAs
Saini govt ready for floor test? Khattar dares Oppn to parade its MLAs

Former chief minister ML Khattar also indicated the BJP government was not averse to a floor test and that six Jannayak Janta Party MLAs are with it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances