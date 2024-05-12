Anand Sharma will definitely be minister in INDIA govt: Sukhu





Sharma, who served as the Union minister for commerce and industry between 2009 and 2014, is the Congress candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat.





Campaigning for Sharma in the Jwalamukhi assembly segment, Sukhu highlighted the former Union minister's contributions to the state during his previous stint in the central government.





"Kangra needs an MP whose voice is heard across the country. Anand Sharma has been fielded from Kangra as he is a tall leader and contributed a lot to Himachal as Union minister," Sukhu said.





The National Institute of Fashion Technology in Kangra, spice park in Nadaun, regional passport office in Shimla, expansion of industrial areas in the state, and the Shimla-Matour four-lane highway are results of his vision.





If Sharma wins, his berth in an INDIA bloc government is certain, Sukhu asserted.





Sharma and other Congress functionaries were also present at the rally.





The chief minister also accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to topple the state's Congress government.





Sukhu said rumours had been spread that he had resigned, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said even God could not save the government. -- PTI

