7 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats





As per the police officials, bomb threat emails were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.





The Delhi police swiftly acted upon receiving the information regarding the threatening emails and started an investigation.





"Bomb threat email received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, search operation underway," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.





"An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. The local police and bomb disposal teams are at the hospital, checking for any suspicious activity. Nothing has been found yet," Delhi police said.





This comes days after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats.





According to the Delhi police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.





However, the ministry of home affairs issued an official statement calling the email a "hoax." -- ANI

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Sunday, an official said.