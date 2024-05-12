RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
28 killed in flash floods, cold lava flow in Indonesia
May 12, 2024  17:04
File image
File image
At least 28 people, including children, have died after flash floods and cold lava flew from a volcano hit western Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing rescue officials.  

Basarnas Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement on Sunday, mentioning that the disaster hit Agam and Tanah Datar districts in the West Sumatra province at about 10:30 pm (15:30 GMT) on Saturday after hours of heavy rain, triggering a flash flood and a cold lava flow from Mount Merapi.  

Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material like ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain.  

Moreover, photos and videos posted on social media showed large rocks and thick mud covering the streets of West Sumatra, as reported by Al Jazeera.  

The disaster comes just two months after another deadly flooding hit the same island.  

Following the floods, the authorities dispatched a team of rescuers and rubber boats to look for the missing victims and to transport people to shelters.  

Meanwhile, the local government set up evacuation centres and emergency posts in several spots in the two districts to extend help, as reported by Al Jazeera.  

Notably, Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season.  

Last week, 15 people were killed in South Sulawesi after landslides and flooding swept away homes and damaged roads in the region. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM
2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur in 2023 before violence outbreak: CM

Singh said concerned with increasing deforestation and setting up of new villages by illegal immigrants, a Cabinet sub-committee was formed in February 2023 after a cabinet meeting attended by two Kuki ministers Letpao Haokip and Nemcha...

Kejriwal's poll guarantees include 24x7 power supply, 2 cr jobs for youths
Kejriwal's poll guarantees include 24x7 power supply, 2 cr jobs for youths

On the announcement of his gurantees, Kejriwal said, "I have not discussed with my INDIA bloc partners about this. I will press upon my INDIA bloc partners to fulfill these guarantees."

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Stock markets will be driven by domestic inflation data, ongoing quarterly earnings from corporates and global trends this week, analysts said. News flows around the general election would also be tracked by investors, market experts said.

SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka HM
SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka HM

He also cautioned political leaders about making public statements or sharing information in connection with the case, which is sensitive.

Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet
Deeksha sets new Indian record at LA athletics meet

Indian track athlete K M Deeksha set a new National record in the women's 1500 metres while Avinash Sable finished second in the men's 5000m event at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances