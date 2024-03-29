RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Temperature may be above normal, heat wave conditions likely in April, May: IMD
March 29, 2024  22:30
File image
File image
The India meteorological department has predicted that temperatures may be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.  

IMD senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that there is a forecast of heavy rainfall on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. 

The IMD said that very light rainfall is expected in Delhi in a in a few days.  

Responding to a question relating to summer this year, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that it will be too early to say anything now but he expected that the temperature will be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.  

"We are expecting above-normal temperatures as we are approaching April. In April, we will experience heat wave conditions over the central part of the country," he said.  

"May is the warmest month of the seasons and the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India," he further said while adding that "as per our long-term predictions, there will be abnormal temperatures and heat wave conditions may prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months."  

While forecasting the temperature for next few days, the IMD official said that there is an active Western disturbance that is likely to influence Northwest India from Friday.  

"Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal may experience heavy rainfall today and adjoining planes will experience light to moderate rainfall, even thunderstorm activity, even hailstorm activity," he said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: KKR pick up comfortable 7-wkt win over RCB
IPL PIX: KKR pick up comfortable 7-wkt win over RCB

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Sunil Narine joins Club 500!
Sunil Narine joins Club 500!

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine became the fourth player and just the second spinner to make 500 appearances in T20 format.

'Harpreet's mindset has become one of a wicket-taking bowler'
'Harpreet's mindset has become one of a wicket-taking bowler'

The Punjab Kings are all set for their third game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Spain Masters: Sindhu goes down fighting, Sikki-Sumeeth enter semis
Spain Masters: Sindhu goes down fighting, Sikki-Sumeeth enter semis

India's PV Sindhu fought her heart out before going down narrowly to Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Madrid on Friday.

Setback to Cong as party MLA from Kamal Nath's home turf joins BJP
Setback to Cong as party MLA from Kamal Nath's home turf joins BJP

The Congress' strength in the 230-member MP assembly came down to 65 after Shah's exit.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances