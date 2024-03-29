Temperature may be above normal, heat wave conditions likely in April, May: IMD





IMD senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that there is a forecast of heavy rainfall on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.





The IMD said that very light rainfall is expected in Delhi in a in a few days.





Responding to a question relating to summer this year, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that it will be too early to say anything now but he expected that the temperature will be above normal and heat wave conditions are expected in the months of April and May.





"We are expecting above-normal temperatures as we are approaching April. In April, we will experience heat wave conditions over the central part of the country," he said.





"May is the warmest month of the seasons and the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India," he further said while adding that "as per our long-term predictions, there will be abnormal temperatures and heat wave conditions may prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months."





While forecasting the temperature for next few days, the IMD official said that there is an active Western disturbance that is likely to influence Northwest India from Friday.





"Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal may experience heavy rainfall today and adjoining planes will experience light to moderate rainfall, even thunderstorm activity, even hailstorm activity," he said. -- ANI

