TDP announces final list of candidates for LS polls in Andhra
March 29, 2024  16:13
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
The Telugu Desam Party on Friday announced its final list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, which included a YSR Congress MP, who joined the party recently. 

TDP fielded M Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole, who recently quit the ruling YSRCP. 

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019. 

The Opposition party also announced the candidature of K Appalanaidu from Vizianagaram, A Lakshminarayana from Anantapur and C Bhupesh Reddy from Kadapa. 

TDP had finalised the candidates list after taking public opinion. 

With the announcement of four names, TDP completed the process of choosing candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats, it has been allotted as part of the NDA in the state. -- PTI
