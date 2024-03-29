RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RJD to contest 26 LS seats in Bihar, ally Cong 9
March 29, 2024  13:49
The Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition in Bihar, on Friday announced that the Rashtriya Janata Dal, its largest constituent, will contest 26, out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. 

The Congress will contest nine seats, followed by CPI-ML 3 and CPI and CPI-M one each. 

As per the announcement, the Congress has been made to give up the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, which recent entrant Pappu Yadav, husband of Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, was hoping to contest, claiming that he had received assurance of Congress ticket from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. 

The seat will be contested by RJD, which recently gave the party ticket to JD-U turncoat Bima Bharti, but stopped short announcing it formally. 

The Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing announcement comes a day after the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls was over. 

The RJD has fielded its candidates in all four seats going to polls in the first phase, in what has been resented by allies as a "unilateral move". -- PTI
