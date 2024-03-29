Punjab police arrest 3 gang members, seize pistol, cartridges





"In a major breakthrough, SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) #Mohali has effectively dismantled the criminal network led by USA-based Pavittar Chaura and Husandeep Singh of Chaura Madhre gang, by arresting their three key operatives: Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan -- along with seizure of one pistol, 15 cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle," Punjab's director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.





He said all three arrested accused were wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, under Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.





They were living in Mohali by concealing their identities, the DGP said. -- PTI

