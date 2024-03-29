RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Punjab CM brings newborn daughter home, names her Niyamat Kaur Mann
March 29, 2024  17:47
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur blessed with a baby girl/ANI Photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday brought his newborn baby daughter home and named her Niyamat Kaur Mann. 

Accompanied by his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali after giving birth to their daughter on Thursday, Mann held the baby girl in his arms as he interacted with the media outside his residence. 

"Today, it is a big day for my family and my wife. Our relatives have reached home and all are very happy. I thank Almighty for giving us a healthy baby," Mann said. 

"Whether it is a boy or a girl, the first thing is that the child should be healthy. Secondly, the child should be given a good education and allowed to chase their dreams. Our daughters are no less and they are excelling in every field and I am happy that I have become father to a girl," he said. 

Replying to a question, Mann said he visited Fortis hospital in Mohali on Wednesday evening when his wife got admitted there for the child's delivery. 

He said during her visits to the hospital for check ups earlier he intentionally avoided not to accompany her as his visits involve security protocols and he did not want any inconvenience should be caused to patients. -- PTI
