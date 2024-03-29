NIA charge-sheets man for radicalising youths using Maoist ideology





The probe agency had in May 2021 filed its original charge-sheet in the Munchingput conspiracy case of Andhra Pradesh.





Ramakkagiri Chandra is the eighth accused to be charge-sheeted in the case related to the radicalisation of "vulnerable youths towards the Maoist ideology and extension of support to the banned CPI-Maoist", it added.





He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the agency in its first supplementary charge-sheet filed before the special NIA court in Visakhapatnam, it said.





Chandra was a state committee member of the Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya, a frontal outfit of the proscribed CPI-Maoist, the NIA said in the statement.





The NIA's investigation has revealed that Chandra had conspired with underground leaders of the CPI-Maoist to further the activities of the organisation. -- PTI

