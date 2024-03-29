RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA charge-sheets man for radicalising youths using Maoist ideology
March 29, 2024  16:30
The National Investigation Agency on Friday charge-sheeted a man for his role in radicalising "vulnerable youths" using Maoist ideology, an official statement said. 

The probe agency had in May 2021 filed its original charge-sheet in the Munchingput conspiracy case of Andhra Pradesh. 

Ramakkagiri Chandra is the eighth accused to be charge-sheeted in the case related to the radicalisation of "vulnerable youths towards the Maoist ideology and extension of support to the banned CPI-Maoist", it added. 

He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the agency in its first supplementary charge-sheet filed before the special NIA court in Visakhapatnam, it said. 

Chandra was a state committee member of the Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya, a frontal outfit of the proscribed CPI-Maoist, the NIA said in the statement. 

The NIA's investigation has revealed that Chandra had conspired with underground leaders of the CPI-Maoist to further the activities of the organisation. -- PTI
