Mukhtar was raising alarm again and again: Brother

Sibgatullah Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, claimed on Friday that the latter has been 'unwell' for nearly two weeks, alleging that he was not being 'given any treatment despite raising an alarm again and again'.





He also claimed that the administration did not inform him and he learned about his brother's death through the media.





Speaking to ANI, Sibgatullah said, "I saw it in the media and came to know about it. The administration didn't inform me."





"He had been very unwell since March 18 and he was not being given any treatment despite raising an alarm again and again. On March 25-26, his health was in a very bad condition, so he was brought to medical college for a few hours as a formality. He was sent back and it was said that he was stable. He was not given any treatment."





On the apprehensions of the family, he said, "It was expressed months ago and was also given in writing to the high court as well as the Supreme Court but no cognisance was taken."





Mukhtar's son Umar Ansari had earlier claimed that his father was 'given poison in the food' and said they would move to the judiciary. -- ANI





IMAGE: Preparations underway for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur, UP. Photograph: ANI

