RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mukhtar was raising alarm again and again: Brother
March 29, 2024  11:26
image
Sibgatullah Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, claimed on Friday that the latter has been 'unwell' for nearly two weeks, alleging that he was not being 'given any treatment despite raising an alarm again and again'.

He also claimed that the administration did not inform him and he learned about his brother's death through the media.

Speaking to ANI, Sibgatullah said, "I saw it in the media and came to know about it. The administration didn't inform me."

"He had been very unwell since March 18 and he was not being given any treatment despite raising an alarm again and again. On March 25-26, his health was in a very bad condition, so he was brought to medical college for a few hours as a formality. He was sent back and it was said that he was stable. He was not given any treatment."

On the apprehensions of the family, he said, "It was expressed months ago and was also given in writing to the high court as well as the Supreme Court but no cognisance was taken."

Mukhtar's son Umar Ansari had earlier claimed that his father was 'given poison in the food' and said they would move to the judiciary.  -- ANI

IMAGE: Preparations underway for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur, UP. Photograph: ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rate cards for LS election expenditure fixed, here is the list
Rate cards for LS election expenditure fixed, here is the list

With polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha approaching, district poll panels are fixing the rates for expenses as part of the election expenditure monitoring process.

Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Easter
Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Easter

These dishes are meant to impress 100 per cent!

How Royals pacer Avesh choked Delhi at the end!
How Royals pacer Avesh choked Delhi at the end!

Avesh Khan, who had to defend 17 runs in the last over, landed one yorker after the other to deny Delhi Capitals.

Ram Vilas Paswan's Final Throw Of Dice
Ram Vilas Paswan's Final Throw Of Dice

Ram Vilas Paswan was no fool. He knew very well about the ownership tussle going on beneath this veneer of congeniality. At all costs, he wanted to keep the lid on the family drama. He did not want it to come in the way of his son's...

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Who Took The Best Catch?
Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals: Who Took The Best Catch?

Was it Sandeep Sharma?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances