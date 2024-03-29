RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mukhtar Ansari's body leaves for home town Gazipur
March 29, 2024  19:23
image
After the completion of postmortem, gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's body on Friday left for his native place in Ghazipur amidst heavy security from Banda, police officials said. 

The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police vehicles to ensure security along the 400-kilometre-long route via several districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

After the postmortem at the Rani Durgavati Medical College, Banda, a convoy of 26 vehicles carrying Mukhtar Ansari's body left for Ghazipur at 5.45 pm. 

As many as 24 police vehicles along with the ambulance are in the convoy along with two vehicles of Ansari's family, the police said. 

As per police officials, Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari's wife and their two cousins were present inside the ambulance carrying the body. 

The state government had in advance chalked out the route for taking the body following the gangster's death due to cardiac arrest on Thursday. 

On the way to Ghazipur, the convoy will pass through districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kaushambi and Varanasi before reaching Ghazipur. 

As per the family members of Mukhtar Ansari, the cremation will take place in Ghazipur. -- PTI
