Modi interacts with BJP workers in TN, discusses devising winning strategy





Discussing ways to win the election at the Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth (My booth is the strongest) programme, he encouraged the party workers to strive towards ensuring victory for the BJP and NDA candidates.





"I understand you are facing a paucity of time owing to the general election scheduled for April 19 in Tamil Nadu. You hardly have 15-16 days left (since election campaigning ends 48 hours before polling day). Organise yourselves well, connect with the voters, highlight our achievements and hold tiffin or lunch meetings amongst you to discuss the next step," the prime minister said.





Referring to the government's focus on women-led development, Modi sought to know from a party worker the schemes that have been the most liked and talked about by women.





The PM expressed happiness that the party worker has been working at the grassroots level.





A woman participant from Tiruvarur spoke specifically about schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.





She said these schemes have helped her and other farm workers like her to carry on their work with ease. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with BJP workers through the NaMo app and discussed fieldwork at the booth level for the Lok Sabha polls with them, encouraging them to devise a strategy for the party to win the elections.