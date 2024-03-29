Modi interacts with BJP workers in TN, discusses devising winning strategy

Modi interacts with BJP workers in TN, discusses devising winning strategyMarch 29, 2024 21:29
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with BJP workers through the NaMo app and discussed fieldwork at the booth level for the Lok Sabha polls with them, encouraging them to devise a strategy for the party to win the elections.
Discussing ways to win the election at the Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth (My booth is the strongest) programme, he encouraged the party workers to strive towards ensuring victory for the BJP and NDA candidates.
"I understand you are facing a paucity of time owing to the general election scheduled for April 19 in Tamil Nadu. You hardly have 15-16 days left (since election campaigning ends 48 hours before polling day). Organise yourselves well, connect with the voters, highlight our achievements and hold tiffin or lunch meetings amongst you to discuss the next step," the prime minister said.
Referring to the government's focus on women-led development, Modi sought to know from a party worker the schemes that have been the most liked and talked about by women.
The PM expressed happiness that the party worker has been working at the grassroots level.
A woman participant from Tiruvarur spoke specifically about schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.
She said these schemes have helped her and other farm workers like her to carry on their work with ease. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
WFI decides to function at 'no cost to government' model if suspension is not lifted
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at 'no cost to the government' model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports...
Christians subjected to violence by dark forces in country: Kerala archbishop
Netto said that Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to "cruelty and violence by dark forces" and alleged that there was no effective intervention against it by the...