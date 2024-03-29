RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mayawati seeks probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death
March 29, 2024  09:37
image
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said on Friday that the serious allegations by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a 'high-level investigation' so that the facts related to his death 'can be revealed'.

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, 'The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow.'

After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest, Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said they would move to the judiciary.  -- ANI
