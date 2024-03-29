RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka: Rs 20.85 cr cash, alcohol worth Rs 27 cr seized in run-up to LS polls
March 29, 2024  18:49
File image
The Election Commission on Friday said Rs 20.85 crore cash and alcohol worth over Rs 27 crore has been seized since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 16. 

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies. 

The value of seizures till date stood at Rs 62.42 crore, it said. 

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 20.85 crore cash, Rs 70.86 lakh freebies, 8.63 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 27 crore, 211.23 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.47 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others. 

They have also registered 969 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies. -- PTI
