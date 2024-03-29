RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Khichdi scam: ED issues fresh summons to Uddhav Sena LS candidate
March 29, 2024  15:19
image
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in distribution of 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19 period, official sources said Friday. 

Kirtikar has been asked to depose before the federal agency here on April 8. 

He was first asked to appear on March 27, the day his party announced his name for contesting the polls from the Mumbai North-West seat. 

His legal team had sought deferment of the summons the last time citing his official engagements. 

Amol Kirtikar's father and senior politician Gajanan Kirtikar is now with the Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister) faction of the Shiv Sena and also the incumbent MP from the said seat. 

The agency, according to sources, wants to question Amol Kirtikar with regard to certain financial transactions that took place in the alleged 'khichdi' scam. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death
UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death

Banda chief judicial magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) as the investigating officer in the case, the official said.

IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways
IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways

LSG, Punjab Super Kings will be aiming to bounce back after losing their previous match.

RJD to contest 26 LS seats, Cong 9 as INDIA seals seat-sharing deal in Bihar
RJD to contest 26 LS seats, Cong 9 as INDIA seals seat-sharing deal in Bihar

The Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing announcement comes a day after the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls was over.

Security tightened as ASI's Bhojshala survey enters Day 8
Security tightened as ASI's Bhojshala survey enters Day 8

The security has been stepped up in view of the Friday prayers to be offered by the Muslim community members at the site, a police official said.

Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism

Ramesh alleged that through the "electoral bonds scam", the Bharatiya Janata Party has collected Rs 8,200 crore and used the route of "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes and shell companies".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances