Khichdi scam: ED issues fresh summons to Uddhav Sena LS candidate





Kirtikar has been asked to depose before the federal agency here on April 8.





He was first asked to appear on March 27, the day his party announced his name for contesting the polls from the Mumbai North-West seat.





His legal team had sought deferment of the summons the last time citing his official engagements.





Amol Kirtikar's father and senior politician Gajanan Kirtikar is now with the Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister) faction of the Shiv Sena and also the incumbent MP from the said seat.





The agency, according to sources, wants to question Amol Kirtikar with regard to certain financial transactions that took place in the alleged 'khichdi' scam. -- PTI

