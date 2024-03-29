RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kangana Ranaut launches campaign with roadshow in Mandi
March 29, 2024  15:52
image
Actor Kangana Ranaut began her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandi constituency on Friday with a roadshow, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Shri Ram" and asserting that the BJP's main agenda is development. 

A large number of people turned up to see the Bollywood actor, a four-time National Award winner who was born in Mandi's Bhambla town. 

Amidst the chants of "Jai Shri Ram", the BJP workers welcomed Ranaut by showering flowers on her and dancing to the beat of drums. Ranaut started the roadshow in her home town with "Modi Ji ko Jai Shri Ram". 

She hailed other BJP leaders with similar slogans. 

"Development is BJP's main agenda and we will spare no effort to win the elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi," she said, adding that the "people of Mandi will tell what is in their hearts". 

This was Ranaut's first public appearance in her constituency after getting the BJP ticket on March 24. 

In October 2022, Ranaut had said she was open to contesting from Mandi if the BJP offered her a ticket. 

Crediting PM Modi with a "change in the country" since 2014, Ranaut had said a feeling of pride and nationalism prevails among every Indian. 

At present, the Mandi Lok Sabha seat is being represented by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of public works minister Vikramaditya Singh. 

She won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypolls. Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections as the situation was "not favourable" and that workers were disheartened. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death
UP court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari's death

Banda chief judicial magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) as the investigating officer in the case, the official said.

IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways
IPL 2024: LSG, Punjab aim to get back to winning ways

LSG, Punjab Super Kings will be aiming to bounce back after losing their previous match.

RJD to contest 26 LS seats, Cong 9 as INDIA seals seat-sharing deal in Bihar
RJD to contest 26 LS seats, Cong 9 as INDIA seals seat-sharing deal in Bihar

The Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing announcement comes a day after the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls was over.

Security tightened as ASI's Bhojshala survey enters Day 8
Security tightened as ASI's Bhojshala survey enters Day 8

The security has been stepped up in view of the Friday prayers to be offered by the Muslim community members at the site, a police official said.

Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism
Cong gets fresh IT notices for Rs 1,800 cr; alleges it's tax terrorism

Ramesh alleged that through the "electoral bonds scam", the Bharatiya Janata Party has collected Rs 8,200 crore and used the route of "pre-paid, post-paid, post-raid bribes and shell companies".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances