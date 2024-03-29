He was being given slow poison: Mukhtar's son

After the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest, his son Umar Ansari claimed that his father was given poison in the food and said they would move to the judiciary.





"We have full faith in it," he added.





"I was not told anything from the administration side, I came to know about it through the media... But now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was poisoned in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it...," Umar said.





"Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, after that, they will give us the body. We will then follow with the further process (cremation)... My father alleged being given a slow poison... Around five doctors panel has been made (for carrying out the post-mortem)," Umar said.





Meanwhile, the Ansari's body has been sent for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital, Banda.





After the death of the five time MLA, several political leaders extended their condolences.





On Thursday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his grief in support of the family of Mukhtar Ansari.





'I pray to Allah to forgive Mukhtar Ansari and give patience to his family and his loved ones. The people of Ghazipur lost their favourite son and brother. Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against the administration that he had been poisoned. Despite this, the government did not pay any attention to his treatment. Condemnable and regrettable,' Owaisi posted on X.





Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei demanded a thorough investigation of Mukhtar Ansari's death.





"We stand with the family of Mukhtar Ansari... Recently he said that he can be murdered anytime... Why he was not given a proper medical facility...We will demand a thorough investigation of the incident..."





Congress leader Surendra Rajput also questioned the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari due to cardiac arrest.





"Today Mukhtar Ansari's death in the jail raises a big question BJP-led UP Government...This should be investigated thoroughly so that everyone gets to know what is going on..." Rajput said. -- ANI





IMAGE: Mukhtar Ansari's body being taken for post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital.

